Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers yesterday filed charges against Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Executive Yuan spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) and three aides for allegedly making partisan materials with taxpayers’ funds.
According to the complaint filed with the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, a Ting aide surnamed Chou (周) allegedly created two posters, one featuring a picture of a report from the Chinese-language ETToday, with the text: “You are a victim of fake news” and “Riddled with errors.”
KMT Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) said that Ting was abusing Executive Yuan resources to produce the materials in breach of the Anti-Corruption Act (反貪污治罪條例).
Photo: CNA
Chou also created a poster featuring KMT Legislator Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) singing at the Legislative Yuan podium in a filibuster attempt, titled “NT$9.6 million [US$332,456] for all you can sing at the Legislative Yuan,” Lin said.
The poster also read: “KMT legislators have blocked legislative proceedings six times. Legislators are paid NT$190,000 per person, totaling NT$9.6 million per meeting. Six wasted sessions have cost the public NT$57.6 million,” she said.
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that the Executive Yuan is suspected of using government resources to accomplish personal goals, which not only greatly disrespects the Legislative Yuan and the KMT, but also wastes taxpayers’ money.
Ordering aides to create materials attacking the opposition party at the Legislative Yuan is a blatant breach of the Civil Service Administrative Neutrality Act (公務人員行政中立法), as is using public funds to benefit the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), he said.
That Su could sanction such an attack against the KMT makes it difficult for it to work with the DPP on any issue, much less on matters concerning US pork treated with ractopamine, Chiang said.
Ting said that the information on the posters had been verified and were provided to the DPP legislative caucus, adding that the spokesman’s office had not provided the materials to people online as alleged by the KMT.
The KMT could convey its criticism through proper channels, but attempting to block the premier from presenting his report only causes the legislators to give up their own rights, Su said.
Asking hard-working civil servants who perform well to resign while legislators themselves do nothing and are entitled to high wages is completely unreasonable, he added.
Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang
THIS YEAR’S LARGEST: Hosting the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a great achievement on the part of the public that the world should see, an LGBT advocate said The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade took place in the streets of Taipei yesterday afternoon, showcasing the diversity of Taiwanese society and urging the public to understand, accept and respect people with different identities and sexual desires. As the parade “reached adulthood” and turned 18 this year, the theme was “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams (成人之美),” a Chinese proverb which can also be understood as “adulthood beauty.” The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, which organized the event, said it hopes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual communities would not only become more visible
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top government officials yesterday apologized to the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Kaohsiung on Thursday, and vowed to improve public safety. “We want to express our deepest regret to the victim and her family,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted Tsai as saying. “The case shows that Taiwan has loopholes in its public safety measures,” Chang said. “We must ensure that such a tragedy will not happen again.” The victim, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was a student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was reported missing early on