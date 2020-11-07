KMT files charges against EY spokesman over posters

By Chien Li-chung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers yesterday filed charges against Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Executive Yuan spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) and three aides for allegedly making partisan materials with taxpayers’ funds.

According to the complaint filed with the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, a Ting aide surnamed Chou (周) allegedly created two posters, one featuring a picture of a report from the Chinese-language ETToday, with the text: “You are a victim of fake news” and “Riddled with errors.”

KMT Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) said that Ting was abusing Executive Yuan resources to produce the materials in breach of the Anti-Corruption Act (反貪污治罪條例).

Front row from left, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Sandy Yeh, Lin Yi-hua, Hung Meng-kai, Chen Yu-jen, Lin Szu-ming and Wu I-ding and others hold up signs outside the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday. Photo: CNA

Chou also created a poster featuring KMT Legislator Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) singing at the Legislative Yuan podium in a filibuster attempt, titled “NT$9.6 million [US$332,456] for all you can sing at the Legislative Yuan,” Lin said.

The poster also read: “KMT legislators have blocked legislative proceedings six times. Legislators are paid NT$190,000 per person, totaling NT$9.6 million per meeting. Six wasted sessions have cost the public NT$57.6 million,” she said.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that the Executive Yuan is suspected of using government resources to accomplish personal goals, which not only greatly disrespects the Legislative Yuan and the KMT, but also wastes taxpayers’ money.

Ordering aides to create materials attacking the opposition party at the Legislative Yuan is a blatant breach of the Civil Service Administrative Neutrality Act (公務人員行政中立法), as is using public funds to benefit the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), he said.

That Su could sanction such an attack against the KMT makes it difficult for it to work with the DPP on any issue, much less on matters concerning US pork treated with ractopamine, Chiang said.

Ting said that the information on the posters had been verified and were provided to the DPP legislative caucus, adding that the spokesman’s office had not provided the materials to people online as alleged by the KMT.

The KMT could convey its criticism through proper channels, but attempting to block the premier from presenting his report only causes the legislators to give up their own rights, Su said.

Asking hard-working civil servants who perform well to resign while legislators themselves do nothing and are entitled to high wages is completely unreasonable, he added.

Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang