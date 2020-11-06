The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) should amend regulations on drones and strictly enforce online registration of all drones that weigh 250g or more, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純) said on Tuesday.
Appearing at a news conference with CAA Deputy Director-General Clark Lin (林俊良) and Geosat Aerospace & Technology Inc chairman Lo Cheng-fang (羅正方), Ho said that the chapter on drones that was added to the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) in 2018 was not sufficient.
The amendment stated that drones weighing 250g or more must be registered online and the registration number be visible on the drone, with fines for non-compliance ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$150,000.
Photo: CNA
It also included the authorization for the CAA to seize the drones.
Heavier drones are being sold on various e-commerce platforms, but very few project descriptions inform potential customers that they must be registered, Ho said.
Citing CAA statistics, Ho said that as of Oct. 15, only 59,759 drones — more than 9,000 belonging to various organizations and about 50,000 belonging to individuals — have been registered, far lower than what sales numbers in Taiwan suggest.
The regulations state that manufacturers and importers must register drone models they offer for sale in Taiwan and include information on their packaging on the online registration to be completed by the drone owner, Ho said.
Ho said the act should be amended, requiring businesses to provide clearer information on the registration requirement, including in their advertisements.
Businesses that provide insufficient information act irresponisbly, Lo said, adding that authorities would often be unable to identify the owners of unregistered drones that are involved in incidents.
The proposed amendments would provide a more secure environment for drone users, Lo said.
The registration requirement was not intended to punish drone owners, but rather to provide a safe, legal framework for drone usage, Lin said, adding that the agency supports Ho’s proposal.
THIS YEAR’S LARGEST: Hosting the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a great achievement on the part of the public that the world should see, an LGBT advocate said The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade took place in the streets of Taipei yesterday afternoon, showcasing the diversity of Taiwanese society and urging the public to understand, accept and respect people with different identities and sexual desires. As the parade “reached adulthood” and turned 18 this year, the theme was “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams (成人之美),” a Chinese proverb which can also be understood as “adulthood beauty.” The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, which organized the event, said it hopes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual communities would not only become more visible
RESET? The former US Democratic presidential contender sought to reassure amid concern in Taiwan that Joe Biden would be soft on China Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Andrew Yang (楊安澤) on Thursday night said that US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would handle foreign policy issues very differently from his Republican rival, US President Donald Trump, adding that there would be a re-evaluation of the traditional democratic approach to relations with Taiwan and China if a new president takes office next year. Yang made the remarks in a speech at a virtual forum hosted by Taiwanese online news outlet Storm Media and Yangmingshan Future Studies to discuss issues relating to technology, social changes and the US presidential election on Tuesday. Yang, who was one of the
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top government officials yesterday apologized to the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Kaohsiung on Thursday, and vowed to improve public safety. “We want to express our deepest regret to the victim and her family,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted Tsai as saying. “The case shows that Taiwan has loopholes in its public safety measures,” Chang said. “We must ensure that such a tragedy will not happen again.” The victim, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was a student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was reported missing early on