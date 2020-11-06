DPP lawmaker calls for stronger drone regulations

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) should amend regulations on drones and strictly enforce online registration of all drones that weigh 250g or more, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純) said on Tuesday.

Appearing at a news conference with CAA Deputy Director-General Clark Lin (林俊良) and Geosat Aerospace & Technology Inc chairman Lo Cheng-fang (羅正方), Ho said that the chapter on drones that was added to the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) in 2018 was not sufficient.

The amendment stated that drones weighing 250g or more must be registered online and the registration number be visible on the drone, with fines for non-compliance ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$150,000.

From left, Civil Aeronautics Administration Deputy Director-General Clark Lin, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Ho Hsin-chun and Geosat Aerospace and Technology founder Lo Cheng-fang pose for photographers at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

It also included the authorization for the CAA to seize the drones.

Heavier drones are being sold on various e-commerce platforms, but very few project descriptions inform potential customers that they must be registered, Ho said.

Citing CAA statistics, Ho said that as of Oct. 15, only 59,759 drones — more than 9,000 belonging to various organizations and about 50,000 belonging to individuals — have been registered, far lower than what sales numbers in Taiwan suggest.

The regulations state that manufacturers and importers must register drone models they offer for sale in Taiwan and include information on their packaging on the online registration to be completed by the drone owner, Ho said.

Ho said the act should be amended, requiring businesses to provide clearer information on the registration requirement, including in their advertisements.

Businesses that provide insufficient information act irresponisbly, Lo said, adding that authorities would often be unable to identify the owners of unregistered drones that are involved in incidents.

The proposed amendments would provide a more secure environment for drone users, Lo said.

The registration requirement was not intended to punish drone owners, but rather to provide a safe, legal framework for drone usage, Lin said, adding that the agency supports Ho’s proposal.