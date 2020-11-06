Dozens of farmers on Wednesday protested the government’s announcement last month that it was cutting off irrigation to 1.9 hectares of farmland across Taoyuan, and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties due to insufficient rainfall this year.
The farmers and environmental groups demonstrated in front of the Executive Yuan building in Taipei, with one of their banners in Chinese reading: “Drought is a natural disaster, but curtailing water supply is human-made disaster.”
“Farmers are always the first to suffer during water shortages, and we refuse to take it any more,” said Hung Hsiang (洪箱), a farmer from Miaoli.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
The government failed to consider that rice paddies are soon to be harvested, Hung said, adding that cutting irrigation would be a disaster for farmers — even if they were to receive NT$140,000 in subsidies per hectare affected.
Hung said that the government should rather cut the water supply for the manufacturing sector and subsidizing companies in the sector instead of the farmers.
The Wanbao Self-help Group, of which Hung is a member, on Wednesday issued a statement, strongly condemning the announcement.
The government said it was to grant the most generous such subsidies in the nation’s history, acting as if it would not affect agricultural production, he said.
Central Taiwan Farmer’s Group member Hsu Wen-feng (許文烽) said that while the subsidies would outweigh many famers’ losses, those who are leasing land, managing their own brand or pursue organic farming would not benefit.
The reputation of some farmers’ brands might be harmed, and they might have to cease selling under that brand, Hsu said.
The government must consider that every time it cuts the water, it is hurting not only the farmers, but every business that is in the production chain, Hsu said, adding that many businesses in the sector would not receive any subsidies.
THIS YEAR’S LARGEST: Hosting the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a great achievement on the part of the public that the world should see, an LGBT advocate said The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade took place in the streets of Taipei yesterday afternoon, showcasing the diversity of Taiwanese society and urging the public to understand, accept and respect people with different identities and sexual desires. As the parade “reached adulthood” and turned 18 this year, the theme was “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams (成人之美),” a Chinese proverb which can also be understood as “adulthood beauty.” The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, which organized the event, said it hopes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual communities would not only become more visible
RESET? The former US Democratic presidential contender sought to reassure amid concern in Taiwan that Joe Biden would be soft on China Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Andrew Yang (楊安澤) on Thursday night said that US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would handle foreign policy issues very differently from his Republican rival, US President Donald Trump, adding that there would be a re-evaluation of the traditional democratic approach to relations with Taiwan and China if a new president takes office next year. Yang made the remarks in a speech at a virtual forum hosted by Taiwanese online news outlet Storm Media and Yangmingshan Future Studies to discuss issues relating to technology, social changes and the US presidential election on Tuesday. Yang, who was one of the
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top government officials yesterday apologized to the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Kaohsiung on Thursday, and vowed to improve public safety. “We want to express our deepest regret to the victim and her family,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted Tsai as saying. “The case shows that Taiwan has loopholes in its public safety measures,” Chang said. “We must ensure that such a tragedy will not happen again.” The victim, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was a student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was reported missing early on