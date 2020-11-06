KMT think tank urges link to Biden

JOINT EFFORTS: The nation’s political parties should prioritize improving their ties to the former US vice president, who might soon lead the US, former government officials said

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Taiwan should strengthen its relationship with former US vice president Joe Biden’s foreign policy aides, as well as Democratic-leaning think tanks, in case he is declared winner of Tuesday’s US presidential election, former minister of foreign affairs Timothy Yang (楊進添) said yesterday.

Yang made the comment at a news conference in Taipei held by the National Policy Foundation, a think tank affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

Yang, foundation national security division convener Lin Yu-fang (林郁方) and former Control Yuan member Bau Tzong-ho (包宗和), who is a professor emeritus at National Taiwan University’s department of political science, were scheduled to speak about the results of the US presidential election and their potential impact on cross-strait relations.

From left, former minister of foreign affairs Timothy Yang, National Policy Foundation national security division convener Lin Yu-fang and Bau Tzong-ho, a professor emeritus at National Taiwan University, yesterday take part in a news conference in Taipei about the US presidential election. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

As of press time last night, a winner of the election had not been called.

Biden is an experienced politician and more adept at foreign affairs than US President Donald Trump, said Yang, who served as foreign minister from 2009 to 2012 under then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

Yang said he believes that if Biden were to become US president, he would adopt a diplomatic approach that focuses on communication and coordination.

Traditionally, US foreign policy has been bipartisan, he said, adding that the general attitudes and policies of both major US parties are similar, although their approaches might be different.

The strength of their support of Taiwan is about the same, he said.

In terms of arms sales, Yang said that Biden might think more carefully about how they would affect the relationship between the US and China.

“Trump is different,” Yang said. “Trump’s main purpose is to provoke mainland China.”

Under Trump’s leadership, the perception of China in the US has seen considerable change, and anti-China sentiment has risen, he said.

Biden is aware of this change, Yang said, adding that the former US vice president would see China as a competitor, but not necessarily an adversary.

Of late, the government has “given our people the illusion, or feeling, that our relationship with the US has improved a lot,” Yang said.

However, the US has its “bottom line,” he said, adding that Washington would still adhere to the US’ Taiwan Relations Act and adopt a “strategic ambiguity” toward cross-strait relations.

A Biden presidency would likely mean fewer “diplomatic surprises” from Washington, such as clashes with Beijing, Bau said, adding that this might be good for Taiwan.

Biden would probably place more emphasis on maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he said.

Separately, former KMT chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said that no matter who is to control the White House, the US president would in the first place be guided by US interests.

“Most importantly, the Republic of China [ROC] government must insist on its positions, on freedom and democracy,” Chu said, adding that it should closely cooperate with Washington.

The KMT and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) both maintain a pro-US stance, he said.

However, the DPP is out of touch with the US Democratic Party, Chu said, adding that for the interests of the nation, the DPP and opposition parties should work together to rebuild that relationship.

In terms of the US-China dispute, Chu said that Taiwan should prioritize its own interests.

It must not become a chess piece, he said.

Additional reporting by CNA and Chen Yun