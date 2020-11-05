Kao Yu-ting (高鈺婷) yesterday said that she resigned as New Power Party (NPP) chairwoman to open the way for a new leader who would help the party plan for 2022’s local elections.
The former Hsinchu City legislative candidate was the party’s fourth chairperson since its founding in 2015.
Kao succeeded former legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明), who in September was indicted for allegedly accepting bribes amid an ownership dispute over Pacific Sogo Department Store. He stepped down as NPP chairman in August.
Photo: CNA
Her resignation on Tuesday night came after only two months in the role.
Kao told a news conference in Taipei that she tendered her resignation due to pressure she has faced to prepare the party for the nine-in-one elections.
“Over the past two months, I have been under a huge amount of pressure, knowing that all of the nation’s political parties have started planning their 2022 campaigns,” Kao said.
“Many people have asked about our potential nominees and whether we have plans to work with other parties,” she said.
The purpose of her time as chairwoman was to enforce urgent reform that the party needed to operate under a clearly defined mechanism and to campaign for elections, she said.
The reform was effective, as the party now has a well-run platform that allows members and staff to communicate with one another, she said.
“However, I have no intention of seeking re-election,” Kao said.
“I stepped down to leave room for the new chairperson and party members to prepare for the work of the next phase,” she said, adding that what the party needs is a chairperson who can continue leading the party through the 2022 campaign.
Kao dismissed reports that she has trouble controlling her temper and rarely goes to NPP headquarters, despite receiving a salary from the party, saying that they were unsubstantiated accusations and speculation.
She would remain as acting chairwoman until a new chairperson is chosen, she said.
