People in Taipei yesterday watched the US election unfold with nervous anticipation, cheering for their favored candidates at events in the city.
As the US presidential election map took shape, about 80 foreign residents made their way to a live poll count event at the Brass Monkey bar and restaurant in Taipei.
American John Eastwood, who chairs the Democrats Abroad Taiwan, the main organizer of the event, said that his party places importance on Taiwan because of its free and democratic elections, and its approval of same-sex marriage.
Photo: CNA
“So there are a lot of ways that Taiwan — as a leader for human rights, civil rights, democracy — is absolutely appreciated within the Democratic Party,” said Eastwood, who has been living in Taiwan for 20 years with his family.
Even though the US Republican and Democratic parties appreciate Taiwan, he said he feels that former US vice president Joe Biden is a more reliable friend for Taiwan than US President Donald Trump.
“This is because Trump changes all the time and he makes bad decisions. He changes his mind and he does a lot of things based on his own personal self-interest,” Eastwood said.
Also expressing his support for Biden was university instructor Dave Hall, an American who has lived in Taiwan for nine years.
“Biden and Trump know the dangers of China, and they both will support Taiwan, but I think Trump’s support is very shallow,” Hall said.
“I mean, to be truthful, if China offered a Trump Towers in Beijing to him, he would give up Taiwan in a second,” he said.
However, Taiwanese Leo Chen said that he felt the opposite and commended Trump’s friendliness toward Taiwan by selling it high-end weapons.
“Trump’s win is extremely vital because he is very friendly to Taiwan,” Chen said.
“You can tell from the US selling MQ-9 Reaper [drones] to Taiwan,” he said.
Brass Monkey general manger Alex Whalen said that the establishment was trying to stay impartial during the watch party.
Elsewhere, a similar gathering was organized by the New Power Party (NPP), at which about 20 people watched the announcement of state results.
The party hopes to expand its focus on international affairs, NPP International Affairs Director Jerry Liu (劉仕傑) said.
Liu, a former foreign diplomat, said that future US policy on Taiwan and China is worth observing and that no matter who is elected, the US government would continue to maintain a friendly tone toward Taiwan.
It is sometimes said that NPP supporters are more in favor of Trump, but as a political party, the NPP remains neutral and would send a congratulatory letter to whoever is elected, he said.
Paul Huang (黃柏彰), a Taiwanese non-resident fellow at the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation, said that no matter who is elected, the US must face the rise of China’s economic and military power.
Taiwan should also not hold on to the illusion of relying on the US for protection, as its influence in the Asia-Pacific region would slowly diminish, Huang said.
