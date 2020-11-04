NPP calls for second CTi News hearing after reports

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The National Communications Commission (NCC) should hold a second administrative hearing on whether to renew the operating license of CTi News after new evidence surfaced last week, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.

Local media last week reported on leaked WeChat conversations between the news channel’s largest shareholder, Want Want China Times Media Group founder Tsai Eng-meng (蔡衍明), and group executives showing that he interfered in its daily operations, contradicting his testimony at the first hearing, NPP caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) told a news conference in Taipei.

Chiu showed screenshots of the alleged WeChat conversations, saying that the NCC should have had the opportunity to consider the online chats at the administrative hearing on Monday last week.

From left, New Power Party legislators Claire Wang, Chiu Hsien-chih and Chen Jiau-hua attend a news conference at the Legislative Yuan yesterday to urge the National Communications Commission to hold another administrative hearing on CTi News’ license renewal application. Photo: CNA

“New evidence came out after the first hearing, and the NCC should ask CTi News to provide all conversations between Tsai and group executives that expose the lie Tsai told at the first hearing — that he did not interfere in the news channel’s operations. The commission should hold another administrative hearing to assess the renewal in light of the new evidence,” Chiu said.

“Freedom of the press should not be about news media owners, but about journalists seeking truth and justice, as well as about the general public,” he added.

NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said that the leaked conversations clearly show that Tsai has been heavily involved in the news channel’s operations for years.

“We believe that the commission should not approve CTi News’ license renewal application, because it failed to fulfill the responsibilities and obligations that came with its license when it was renewed six years ago,” she said.

NPP Legislator Chen Jia-hua (陳椒華) echoed Wang’s remarks, adding that the channel also failed to verify information before airing it.

The news channel’s license expires on Dec. 11.

News department chief director Liang Tien-hsia (梁天俠), deputy director Hsia Chien-wen (謝健文) and three attorneys representing the channel are to appear before NCC commissioners today to answer additional questions.

NCC Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) last week said that the commission had no plans to hold another hearing.