Prosecutors meet family of Malaysian student who was murdered last week

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Public prosecutors yesterday met with the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Tainan last week, while a traditional ritual was also held for her.

The 24-year-old Chang Jung Christian University student, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was abducted on Wednesday last week while walking near the school in Gueiren District (歸仁), police said.

A 28-year-old suspect surnamed Liang (梁) was arrested the following day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police said.

Staff and students at Tainan’s Chang Jung Christian University yesterday tie ribbons on trees on campus in memory of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Tainan last week. Photo: Wu Chieh-fong, Taipei Times

Prosecutors quoted Liang as saying that he sexually assaulted Chung before strangling her.

Chief Prosecutor Hsieh Chao-ching (謝肇晶) yesterday visited a city-run funeral parlor in Kaohsiung to take statements from the victim’s family and brief them on progress in the case.

Chung’s classmates joined the family for a traditional ritual near where she had been abducted.

Yang Ching-yu (楊慶裕) was on Sunday removed as chief of the Tainan City Police Department’s Gueiren Precinct, because of the precinct’s negligence in handling a police report that might have helped prevent Chung’s murder, police sources said.

Tainan Police Department Commissioner Chan Yung-mao (詹永茂) said another female student from the school had reported to Yang’s precinct that a man had tried to abduct her on the night of Sept. 30.

It happened on the same spot where Chung was taken.

Yang said that CCTV footage showed Liang’s car near the location on Sept. 30, but as it was dark, and the student could not see the attacker or the vehicle clearly, there was no evidence linking Liang to the attack, so they did not file a proper criminal investigation report.

University president Lee Yung-lung (李泳龍) yesterday approved the resignation of campus security chief Chien Te-hsien (簡德賢) and Tu Chia-ling (杜嘉玲), the head of the student affairs office, over the case.

Lee laid out plans to work closely with police and the local community to enhance campus security and improve safety in the surrounding areas, including by installing additional street lights, CCTV cameras and emergency alarms.

There would also be patrols on campus and in surrounding areas from 6pm to 2am each day in collaboration with the police and local neighborhood wardens, Lee said.

Separately yesterday, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) ordered the formation of a school safety task force to inspect all of the city’s schools and their surrounding areas, and make recommendations to improve safety measures.