Athlete’s foot, if left untreated, could lead to sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition, a Taichung doctor said on Monday.
Cheng Ching Hospital dermatology section head Ko Wei-li (柯偉立) treated a 45-year-old construction worker who complained of a painful rash between his toes.
Since the short rubber boots the man wears at work often fill with dirty water, he is accustomed to taking them off to wash his feet before putting them back on again, Ko said.
At first, whitish cracks began to appear between the toes on his right foot, which he thought was just from having damp feet, Ko said.
He sought treatment after the areas turned red and began to hurt, said Ko, who diagnosed the condition as athlete’s foot that led to cellulitis, a bacterial skin infection that could lead to sepsis if it enters the bloodstream.
The cellulitis improved with antibiotics, while oral antifungal medication over several weeks corrected the athlete’s foot, he said.
The man had athlete’s foot for a long time, Ko said, adding that due to hot weather and poor hygiene, it progressed into cellulitis, as the fungus that caused the athlete’s foot created cracks in the skin where bacteria accumulated.
More concerning was a painful lymph node swelling in the man’s groin, showing that the bacteria had entered his lymphatic system, Ko said.
Taiwan’s warm and humid climate makes it easy for fungi to cause athlete’s foot, he said.
Common symptoms include itchiness, peeling skin and blisters, he said, adding that it can easily spread to family members through dander on couches and beds, and in showers.
Athlete’s foot can easily recur, as the fungus spreads easily, he said, urging those with the condition to be patient with the treatment and remain vigilant of cracks in their skin.
Those with diabetes should be extra careful of developing cellulitis, as their weakened immune systems are less able to fight bacterial infection, Ko said.
