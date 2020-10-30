The National Security Bureau’s (NSB) work has become more important as cross-strait information warfare has intensified, bureau Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers on the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee yesterday as he refuted claims by a US academic that the bureau has been infiltrated by China.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator (DPP) Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) asked Chiu about the People’s Daily’s “Letter to Taiwan’s Intelligence Agencies,” which called on Taiwanese intelligence agents to “cooperate with the motherland” and not be “hijacked” by pro-independence factions.
The letter in the Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper followed China Central Television (CCTV) reports earlier this month about “several hundred cases” of Taiwan’s espionage activities uncovered through Beijing’s “Thunder 2020” operation.
Photo: CNA
Chiu told lawmakers that the bureau would not respond publicly to the letter, which was the usual Chinese mix of civil and military intimidation tactics.
Asked about former US diplomat and China expert Charles Freeman’s statement that the bureau had been infiltrated from top to bottom by China, Chiu said the claim was completely false.
“No matter who it is, they must not underestimate the NSB,” he said.
The bureau has instructed its staff about appropriate conduct, and Taiwan does not need to dance to China’s tune on matters that do not concern it, Chiu later told reporters.
Asked by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗) about the possibility of cross-strait war in the near future, Chiu said that it was higher than normal and the bureau was considering all scenarios.
Pressed by Tseng about China applying economic or trade pressure rather than military force against Taiwan, Chiu said that it was a possibility, as China would use any means to harm Taiwan.
He would not make a prediction, he said.
As for former Mainland Affairs Council deputy minister Chao Chien-min’s (趙建民) claim that the Taiwan Strait is already in a state of quasi-war, Chiu said that tensions are obvious and the nation’s military and intelligence communities are paying close attention.
However, the public should not worry, as any Chinese movements would be closely followed by the bureau, he said.
When China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) was asked the same question on Wednesday in Beijing, she wordlessly flipped through her notes for 30 seconds before asking reporters to move on to the next question.
The incident shows that CCP spokespeople “are all robots without brains of their own,” DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.
“Without authorization or information from their superiors, they do not know how to speak,” he said.
“This ‘glitch’ has shown the world that CCP leadership has not entered ‘state of quasi-war’ into its Q&A database, let alone ‘state of war,’” he added.
Additional reporting by Aaron Tu
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn