Government bonds would be issued to increase the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) Operating Fund by NT$30 billion (US$1.04 billion), CAA Director-General Lin Kuo-hsien (林國顯) confirmed yesterday.
Lin made the statement at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review the budget plans submitted by the CAA and Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) for the 2021 fiscal year.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lee Kun-tse (林昆澤) said that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has rolled out a series of relief packages and travel subsidies that have temporarily stabilized the market.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
However, the International Air Transport Association has forecast that the global air transport market would not return to the level seen last year until 2024, which means that international flight carriers have yet to face their toughest trials, Lee said.
Lin said that the CAA and TIAC have given excessively rosy forecasts for the air transport market in the next fiscal year.
TIAC’s budget proposal said that the number of the passengers accessing Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is estimated to top 42.84 million for the next fiscal year, down from 49.08 million projected for this fiscal year.
The airport operator estimated that business revenue in the next fiscal year could top NT$20.12 billion, down from NT$22.85 billion in this fiscal year.
“However, the airport was accessed by about 7.16 million passengers in total as of September, with about 6.75 million accessing the airport from January to March, when the nation’s borders were still open,” Lee said.
“While the airport operator projected that it would receive NT$4.638 billion in airport service fees next year, it only collected NT$739 million between January and September, which would create a budget shortfall of more than 60 percent,” Lee said.
Lee asked Lin, who also serves as TIAC acting chairman, if government bonds would be considered to help raise funds.
Lin said that the budget plan was stipulated at the beginning of last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic broke out at about the end of January and the beginning of February.
Despite the steep decline in revenue, the airport’s expenditure would increase, as it needs funds to maintain airport facilities and build a third runway and terminal, he said.
“Currently, we can still endure with the CAA Operating Fund. However, because of a decrease in revenue, we have asked permission from the Ministry of Finance to issue government bonds of NT$30 billion to raise money for operating funds,” Lin said.
Additional funds needed by the airport would be secured through short-term loans, he said.
This would be the first time in 48 years that the government has issued bonds to raise money for the CAA Operating Fund.
The decline in passengers accessing the airport also has affected the Tourism Development Fund, which is partially funded by airport service fees.
Asked how the government plans to replenish the almost depleted Tourism Development Fund, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that it would seek funds allocated by the Executive Yuan and raise NT$6 billion by issuing government bonds, adding that the Tourism Bureau is making detailed assessments of the situation.
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn