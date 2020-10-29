KMT, groups to protest ractopamine rule change

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) plans on Nov. 22 to join groups in protesting the government’s decision to allow the importation of US pork containing traces of ractopamine, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that, starting on Jan. 1, Taiwan would ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing the leanness-enhancing drug, as well as beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.

The policy “lacks not only supporting administrative actions, but also a complete risk assessment,” Chiang said at a weekly KMT Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei. “It directly affects the food safety environment of people.”

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City councilors yesterday protest against Democratic Progressive Party councilors for boycotting a deliberation of proposed amendments to the Taipei City Self-Governing Regulations for Food Safety. Photo: Cheng Ming-hsiang, Taipei Times

Two months after Tsai’s announcement of the policy, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration “is still unable to give the people a reasonable decisionmaking process and reason” for allowing the imports, Chiang said.

“As the decisionmaker, President Tsai ... must face the scrutiny of public opinion and the supervision of the legislature,” he said.

The DPP caucus on Tuesday used its majority in the legislature to reject the KMT caucus’ proposal to have Tsai report to lawmakers on the government’s decision to allow US pork containing the additive, he said, adding that the proposal was supported by other opposition parties.

The proposal, which the KMT caucus presented on Sept. 18, was put to a vote on Tuesday after the DPP and opposition parties failed to reach a consensus. It was rejected 55-40.

Another KMT proposal requesting that Tsai apologize and the government make public its process of negotiating with the US to allow imports of pork containing ractopamine was also voted down 58-38.

Chiang yesterday accused Tsai of wanting to make decisions without supervision, and wanting to hold power without communication.

“Communication is the inherent duty of people in power, and a promise President Tsai Ing-wen made to the people,” he said.

“We want to once again urge President Tsai Ing-wen to bravely face the legislature, and to bravely face the public’s doubts,” he added.

“The voice of the public will not only be voiced within the system, but also shouted on the streets,” Chiang said.

He said that following discussions with various groups, they are to take to the streets on Nov. 22 to demonstrate their belief that there is “only right and wrong in the issue of food safety, and no blue and green,” referring to the colors representing the KMT and the DPP respectively.

Once details of the demonstration are confirmed, the KMT would call on its supporters to join the protest and “block the incorrect policy together,” he said.

Additional reporting by CNA