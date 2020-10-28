Nearly 60 legislators yesterday formed the Taiwan-France Parliamentary Friendship Association to bolster ties with the EU member.
The association was launched at a ceremony at the legislature in Taipei. It is to be chaired by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應).
It includes members of the DPP, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), the Taiwan People’s Party, the New Power Party, the Taiwan Statebuilding Party and independents.
KMT Legislator Wu I-ding (吳怡玎) and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) are to be deputy chairs.
The promotion of diplomacy is among the most important responsibilities of a lawmaker, Tsai said, adding that the association hopes to begin exchanges with members of the French parliament next year.
French Office in Taipei director Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave said he was delighted that nearly half of the lawmakers from across the political spectrum had joined the association.
He looks forward to working with them to boost bilateral ties, Casabonne-Masonnave said.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) said that France is a core member of the EU and one of Taiwan’s major trading partners.
