Sun Yat-sen hall director to move to museum

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall director-general Liang Yung-fei (梁永斐) is to take over as head of the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung, the Ministry of Culture said on Monday.

Liang is to replace former museum director Lin Chi-ming (林志明), the ministry said in a statement.

Liang has been a public servant for more than three decades, it said.

National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall director-general Liang Yung-fei gestures during a speech in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture via CNA

Prior to his time at the hall in Taipei, Liang had been an adviser to the ministry and director of the its Department of Arts Development, the statement said.

Liang has also worked at the Taipei departments of education and sports, it said.

The ministry said that Liang has a lot of experience, and great communication and coordination skills.

In the past few years, the museum has been charged with important tasks, such as the reconstruction of the history of Taiwanese art, as well as upgrading its facilities, the ministry said.

Hopefully, Liang’s experience, and his background as a calligrapher and painter, would help the museum open its doors to a “new look of heritage and innovation,” it said.

Liang’s position at the Sun Yat-sen hall would be filled by National Center for Traditional Arts deputy director Wang Lan-sheng (王蘭生), the ministry said.

Wang has served at the center in Yilan County for nearly seven years, it said.

He was formerly head of the Yilan Economic Affairs Department and deputy director-general of the Bureau of Cultural Heritage, the statement said.

Liang and Wang are to attend a handover ceremony on Monday next week, the ministry said.

The announcement came after controversy over Lin’s management of the museum, with his wife being accused of interfering in its affairs.

Lin’s term as museum director was scheduled to end on Monday.

The ministry has said that its Department of Civil Service Ethics is to launch an investigation into allegations involving Lin.

Additional reporting by Chen Yu-hsun