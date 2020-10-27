Chiang urges Su not to end free press

‘SHAMEFUL’: While a pro-independence group said that CTi News was broadcasting Chinese propaganda, the KMT chair said the government was threatening democracy

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday urged Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) not to be the “executioner” of press freedom and democracy in Taiwan.

Chiang made the comment as the National Communications Commission (NCC) held a hearing on CTi News’ license renewal.

“If you can shut down news channel A today, then will you shut down news channel B tomorrow?” Chiang asked. “The greatest significance of democracy is that people can raise questions and can take part in politics,” he said. “Our media can dig out inside stories and related issues.”

“This is also the most important meaning of democracy, which is freedom of speech and freedom of the press. However, today, we see the government hiring ‘Internet armies’ in large numbers, buying advertisements and using taxpayers’ money to brainwash them,” he said.

“Now, you are also shutting down the media that ... may criticize and supervise you,” Chiang said.

“This is not just the threat that a certain news station or certain media might face,” Chiang said. “More importantly, what you are threatening is people’s freedom, as well as Taiwan’s democracy.”

Chiang urged the commission not to let administrative or political power interfere with its decision.

KMT Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) said that starting yesterday he would be running advertisements for 60 days on bus routes that stop in front of the Executive Yuan.

Advertisements reading “Su Tseng-chang, do not be a democratic sinner who shuts down news stations” are to appear on the sides of 20 buses, he said.

“This is not speaking out for CTi News,” he said. “This is speaking out for freedom of the press.”

“If CTi News is shut down today ... the next to be closed would be freedom of the press, freedom of speech, and the freedom of every citizen to speak out and supervise the government,” he said. “Taiwan’s democracy cannot turn back.”

Several groups gathered outside the Legislative Yuan building and the commission’s offices in Taipei to express their support for CTi News.

Protesters set up stages at both locations and several politicians delivered speeches, while police mobilized hundreds of officers to maintain safety.

One group called the Third Force 333 Political Party Solidarity Alliance threatened to move the protest from outside the commission’s offices on Jinan Road (濟南路) to the Executive Yuan.

However, police said that the groups had only obtained permission for an assembly and not a parade.

Upon seeing that the crowds intended to move toward the Executive Yuan, police formed a human wall to block them, resulting in a momentary clash with the protesters.

Meanwhile, a separate group comprised of members of the Alliance of Referendum for Taiwan, Free Taiwan Party and other pro-independence organizations held a counterprotest outside the commission’s offices, urging the commission to revoke CTi News’ operating license.

The protesters carried placards that bore messages such as “Halt CTi’s collusion with China,” “Stop selling out Taiwan to China” and “Abolish the NCC if it gives in to renewing the license.”

Police formed a barricade to separate the group from those supporting CTi News.

“Our society must not allow pro-China media’s propaganda on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party to brainwash Taiwanese,” alliance director Lo Yi (羅宜) said.

“It is shameful that some politicians have spoken up to defend ‘media freedom’ in support of CTi News. This is highly misleading, as they ignore that CTi News has been broadcasting fabricated news stories and misinformation to deceive the public,” he said.

Additional reporting by Jason Pan and Wang Kuan-jen