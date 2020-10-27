Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday urged Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) not to be the “executioner” of press freedom and democracy in Taiwan.
Chiang made the comment as the National Communications Commission (NCC) held a hearing on CTi News’ license renewal.
“If you can shut down news channel A today, then will you shut down news channel B tomorrow?” Chiang asked. “The greatest significance of democracy is that people can raise questions and can take part in politics,” he said. “Our media can dig out inside stories and related issues.”
Photo: CNA
“This is also the most important meaning of democracy, which is freedom of speech and freedom of the press. However, today, we see the government hiring ‘Internet armies’ in large numbers, buying advertisements and using taxpayers’ money to brainwash them,” he said.
“Now, you are also shutting down the media that ... may criticize and supervise you,” Chiang said.
“This is not just the threat that a certain news station or certain media might face,” Chiang said. “More importantly, what you are threatening is people’s freedom, as well as Taiwan’s democracy.”
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
Chiang urged the commission not to let administrative or political power interfere with its decision.
KMT Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) said that starting yesterday he would be running advertisements for 60 days on bus routes that stop in front of the Executive Yuan.
Advertisements reading “Su Tseng-chang, do not be a democratic sinner who shuts down news stations” are to appear on the sides of 20 buses, he said.
“This is not speaking out for CTi News,” he said. “This is speaking out for freedom of the press.”
“If CTi News is shut down today ... the next to be closed would be freedom of the press, freedom of speech, and the freedom of every citizen to speak out and supervise the government,” he said. “Taiwan’s democracy cannot turn back.”
Several groups gathered outside the Legislative Yuan building and the commission’s offices in Taipei to express their support for CTi News.
Protesters set up stages at both locations and several politicians delivered speeches, while police mobilized hundreds of officers to maintain safety.
One group called the Third Force 333 Political Party Solidarity Alliance threatened to move the protest from outside the commission’s offices on Jinan Road (濟南路) to the Executive Yuan.
However, police said that the groups had only obtained permission for an assembly and not a parade.
Upon seeing that the crowds intended to move toward the Executive Yuan, police formed a human wall to block them, resulting in a momentary clash with the protesters.
Meanwhile, a separate group comprised of members of the Alliance of Referendum for Taiwan, Free Taiwan Party and other pro-independence organizations held a counterprotest outside the commission’s offices, urging the commission to revoke CTi News’ operating license.
The protesters carried placards that bore messages such as “Halt CTi’s collusion with China,” “Stop selling out Taiwan to China” and “Abolish the NCC if it gives in to renewing the license.”
Police formed a barricade to separate the group from those supporting CTi News.
“Our society must not allow pro-China media’s propaganda on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party to brainwash Taiwanese,” alliance director Lo Yi (羅宜) said.
“It is shameful that some politicians have spoken up to defend ‘media freedom’ in support of CTi News. This is highly misleading, as they ignore that CTi News has been broadcasting fabricated news stories and misinformation to deceive the public,” he said.
Additional reporting by Jason Pan and Wang Kuan-jen
‘UNAFRAID’: Most Taiwanese do not seem to be aware of the danger of war and might be unprepared, a KMT legislator said of the poll by an affiliated foundation Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese believe that a war between Taiwan and China is “unlikely” or “impossible,” a survey released yesterday by the National Policy Foundation showed. The survey asked participants if they thought there was a possibility of war between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait based on recent developments, said the foundation, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). While 42.5 percent of respondents thought it was “unlikely” and 17.1 percent believed it was “impossible,” 5.1 percent said it was “very likely” and 17.2 percent said it was “fairly possible,” the survey showed. Another 18.2 percent gave
The Kaohsiung Prosecutors’ Office on Monday indicted a Chinese sea captain over his alleged involvement in the killing of four pirates at sea in 2012, while serving as the captain of a Taiwanese fishing vessel. The suspect, identified by the media as 43-year-old Wang Fengyu (汪峰裕), was charged with homicide and breaches of the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), the indictment read. Wang asked two Pakistani mercenaries that he hired as acting captain of the Kaohsiung-registered Ping Shin No. 101 to fire on and kill four suspected Somalian pirates in the Indian Ocean off the Somalian coast on Sept. 29,
UPGRADE: The system is more efficient than others, which typically involve longer procedures that can produce pseudo-positive or pseudo-negative results The National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center yesterday unveiled an infrared wax physisorption kinetics imaging system, which it said efficiently detects 10 types of cancer. Through scanning tissue section samples, the imaging system can detect colon, breast, stomach, oral, ovarian, cervical, prostate and skin cancer, as well as neuroendocrine tumors and glioblastoma, center associate research fellow Lee Yao-chang (李耀昌) told a news conference in Taipei. The system uses paraffin and beeswax with organic solutions as developers for its infrared imaging device, which can mark abnormal polysaccharides on the surface of cancer cells in six to 15 minutes, while the wax is absorbed by
China is trying to convince Taiwanese that an authoritarian system is preferable to democracy, the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) said at a conference yesterday. China has been employing Taiwanese sympathetic to its “united front” tactics to help spread disinformation about democracy and Taiwanese society through social media, television programs, YouTube and by other means, the group said at the conference to promote public awareness of China’s cognitive warfare campaign. In the group’s latest report, it highlighted eight disinformation discussions that its researchers listed under three main topics: flu viruses in the US are deadlier than COVID-19; US troop movements caused the