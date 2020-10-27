Chronic upper back pain might not only be a result of poor posture or injury, but could be caused by chronic gastritis, a clinical gastroenterologist said.
A man in his 40s, surnamed Chang (張), had been experiencing mild upper back pain between his shoulder blades for the past six months, but had not had a back injury and his symptoms did not worsen or improve through stretching, Shu-Tien Clinic gastroenterologist Kang Pen-chu (康本初) said.
Chang did not seek medical attention for the condition, but received a health examination at the clinic, where he was diagnosed with chronic gastritis, Kang said, adding that the man’s upper back pain was actually referred pain caused by the gastritis.
Nerves of the digestive organs partially overlap with those of the upper back, so although the most common symptom of stomach diseases is abdominal pain, they can also trigger pain in the upper back, Kang said.
Some people even perceive the back pain as more severe than the abdominal pain, he added.
“The referred pain from stomach disorders usually occurs in between the shoulder blades in the central or upper back,” he said. “The referred pain of gallbladder disease can occur at the right shoulder, while the referred pain of the pancreas can occur at the center of the back.”
Muscle pain can usually be relieved through rehabilitation, doing stretches or after getting some rest, and the pain might worsen when pressing on certain points of the muscle, Kang said.
However, referred pain does not have these characteristics and might worsen when eating spicy food or drinking coffee or alcoholic beverages, which are more stimulating to the digestive organs, he added.
The main treatment for chronic gastritis is medication and making adjustments to daily habits, including eating a healthier diet with less fat, sugar, sodium and processed food, and avoiding smoking, drinking and stress, Kang said, adding that if chronic upper back pain does not subside after stretching the muscles or resting, people should consider having a health checkup to find other likely causes.
‘UNAFRAID’: Most Taiwanese do not seem to be aware of the danger of war and might be unprepared, a KMT legislator said of the poll by an affiliated foundation Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese believe that a war between Taiwan and China is “unlikely” or “impossible,” a survey released yesterday by the National Policy Foundation showed. The survey asked participants if they thought there was a possibility of war between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait based on recent developments, said the foundation, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). While 42.5 percent of respondents thought it was “unlikely” and 17.1 percent believed it was “impossible,” 5.1 percent said it was “very likely” and 17.2 percent said it was “fairly possible,” the survey showed. Another 18.2 percent gave
The Kaohsiung Prosecutors’ Office on Monday indicted a Chinese sea captain over his alleged involvement in the killing of four pirates at sea in 2012, while serving as the captain of a Taiwanese fishing vessel. The suspect, identified by the media as 43-year-old Wang Fengyu (汪峰裕), was charged with homicide and breaches of the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), the indictment read. Wang asked two Pakistani mercenaries that he hired as acting captain of the Kaohsiung-registered Ping Shin No. 101 to fire on and kill four suspected Somalian pirates in the Indian Ocean off the Somalian coast on Sept. 29,
UPGRADE: The system is more efficient than others, which typically involve longer procedures that can produce pseudo-positive or pseudo-negative results The National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center yesterday unveiled an infrared wax physisorption kinetics imaging system, which it said efficiently detects 10 types of cancer. Through scanning tissue section samples, the imaging system can detect colon, breast, stomach, oral, ovarian, cervical, prostate and skin cancer, as well as neuroendocrine tumors and glioblastoma, center associate research fellow Lee Yao-chang (李耀昌) told a news conference in Taipei. The system uses paraffin and beeswax with organic solutions as developers for its infrared imaging device, which can mark abnormal polysaccharides on the surface of cancer cells in six to 15 minutes, while the wax is absorbed by
China is trying to convince Taiwanese that an authoritarian system is preferable to democracy, the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) said at a conference yesterday. China has been employing Taiwanese sympathetic to its “united front” tactics to help spread disinformation about democracy and Taiwanese society through social media, television programs, YouTube and by other means, the group said at the conference to promote public awareness of China’s cognitive warfare campaign. In the group’s latest report, it highlighted eight disinformation discussions that its researchers listed under three main topics: flu viruses in the US are deadlier than COVID-19; US troop movements caused the