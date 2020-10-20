The Taiwan Transportation Safety Board yesterday identified 50 factors that led to the derailment of a Puyuma Express train in Yilan County in 2018, and gave the railway operator three months to report on how it plans to follow the board’s safety recommendations.
The board yesterday published online its final report following a one-year investigation into the Oct. 21, 2018, derailment of Puyuma Express train No. 6432, which killed 18 people and injured 291.
Chief investigator Lin Pei-da (林沛達) highlighted some of the key findings at a news conference in Taipei, including that the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) driver operating the train at the time of the incident, as well as the previous driver of the train, failed to report to inspectors malfunctioning air compressors in cars No. 1 and No. 8, where forced outages occurred.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Additionally, the TRA failed to clearly stipulate the minimum requirements that a train must meet before it can operate, such as the number of functioning air compressors it has, Lin said, adding that the agency missed the opportunity to change train cars.
Meanwhile, the train’s main reservoir, which distributes compressed air along the vehicle, was shown to not contain sufficient compressed air 13 times due to inefficient compressors on cars No. 3 and No. 6, he said.
The train’s tilting mechanism, which was activated whenever the train moved through a curve along the route, also consumed a large amount of compressed air in the main reservoir, he added.
The agency also lacks training and certification systems for drivers operating the Puyuma Express, and as a result, the driver failed to accurately identify in time the causes of intermittent power issues, Lin said.
The driver not only delayed reporting problems to dispatchers, he also failed to tell them the error code shown on the driver display unit and read to them the value displayed on the pressure gauge, Lin said.
The driver also told dispatchers that he thought the problems were caused by a malfunctioning automatic train protection (ATP) system, Lin said, adding that this explained why the dispatchers were unable to provide timely and effective assistance.
The driver’s failure to check the pressure gauge and erroneously turning off the ATP without first telling dispatchers resulted in the train losing its speed-limit mechanism, Lin said.
Although the train manufacturer’s operation manual states that a driver must stop the train immediately and await further instructions if the pressure in the main reservoir falls below 6.5 bars, the driver did not consult the gauge and attempted to resolve the problem by himself, Lin said, adding that this was because the TRA had not provided operators of Puyuma Express trains the relevant materials to learn how to handle such a situation.
The investigation also found that the driver was under tremendous pressure to continue operating the train, as the intermittent power output had already caused delays, Lin said.
Dispatchers also told the driver that he should keep going as long as the train was still functioning, and a request to temporarily stop at Toucheng Station (頭城) was denied by the station master due to a miscommunication, Lin said.
After departing Luodung Station (羅東), the driver placed the throttle at 140kph and continued to communicate with dispatchers and inspectors to fix circuit breakers and other issues, Lin said.
As such, he failed to heed the 75kph speed limit sign at 4:49.20pm, seven seconds before the derailment, Lin said.
“From the recorded conversations, we know that the driver kept trying to resolve problems caused by malfunctioned air compressors from 4:49.19pm to before the train derailed at 4:49.27pm. When he tried to read out the error code for air compressors, he sounded hesitant, which showed us that he was probably trying to read the code on the panel and was scrambling to resolve problems. It was almost impossible for him to notice the speed limit during this time,” Lin said.
Although drivers were told to pay attention to train operation after an ATP is isolated, the TRA did not list specific actions that drivers must take, nor were drivers trained to respond to calls and questions over the radio in a standardized manner, he said.
Unlike what the driver had claimed, the ATP system was operating properly before he turned it off, the investigation showed.
However, the train manufacturer’s design placed air compressors under the train cars, where they can be affected by foreign objects on the tracks, causing the blades on the compressors’ coolers to accumulate dirt, it said.
As such, air compressors on cars No. 1 and No. 8 had frequent forced outages, the report showed.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
FEW REMAIN: Conservationists tried to stop the demolition, but to no avail, and the owner cannot be fined, as the structure was not listed as a historical building One of the few remaining Japanese colonial-era granaries in Taiwan was dismantled by its owner on Friday, prompting outrage from conservationists. The granary, which was at No. 16, Lane 11, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1 in Taipei, belonged to Taiwan Takushoku Corp during the colonial era, conservationist Chang Wan-lin (張琬琳) said, adding that she and others had been collecting information to reapply to have the building protected as a historical structure. During the colonial era, the granary served the area from Monga (艋舺) to what is now Songshan District (松山) in the north, she said. “Back then the eastern part
TROUBLEMAKER: The missiles, capable of striking up to 2,000km away, would likely be used to deter other nations from coming to Taiwan’s aid, a legislator said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly deployed advanced hypersonic missiles along China’s southeast coast, which Taiwan’s missile defense system might have difficulty intercepting, an analyst said yesterday. Citing an unnamed military source, the South China Morning Post said that the missile bases on the coasts of China’s Fujian and Zhejiang provinces have been upgraded and are stocked with DF-17 missiles, equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles. “The DF-17 hypersonic missile will gradually replace the old DF-11s and DF-15s that were deployed in the southeast region for decades,” said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. “The
SEEING THE POSITIVE: A majority of respondents in Taiwan said that they favored Trump because they think Taiwan-US ties would improve with him Among eight Asia-Pacific countries and regions, only Taiwan prefers US President Donald Trump over his challenger, former US vice president Joe Biden, in the upcoming US presidential election, a survey released on Thursday showed. According to the poll published by UK-based market research firm YouGov, 42 percent of Taiwanese favor Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while 30 percent back Biden and 28 percent have no opinion. In contrast, respondents in Malaysia favor Biden over Trump 62 percent to 9 percent, and in Singapore by 66 percent to 12 percent, the survey showed. Biden also led Trump in Australia (60 percent to 21