The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) hopes to highlight the “important connection” between the Republic of China (ROC) and Taiwan with its celebration of Retrocession Day on Sunday, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.
In response to media queries in Taichung, Chiang said that Retrocession Day is an important ROC holiday, and that its celebration had nothing to do with a struggle within the KMT over its party line.
The KMT values ROC holidays, such as Double Ten National Day and Retrocession Day, he said, adding that since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came to power, observation of the holidays has “weakened.”
The KMT believes there is a need to recall facts about the history of Retrocession Day, he said, adding that to a certain extent, it also highlights the “important connection” between the ROC and Taiwan.
The KMT’s National Policy Foundation think tank is on Thursday to host a discussion on the significance of Taiwan’s “retrocession” in aspects including society, culture, economics, politics and national defense, and on the role the KMT played before and after the “retrocession.”
Chiang is scheduled to attend the discussion.
Sunday marks the 75th anniversary of Taiwan’s “retrocession,” the foundation said, adding that it is a date all Taiwanese should remember.
On this day in 1945, Taiwanese finally escaped second-class citizen status under Japanese colonial rule and became their own masters, it said.
The then-DPP administration in December 2000 amended the Implementation Regulations on Memorial Days and Holidays (紀念日及節日實施辦法) to remove Retrocession Day’s public holiday status, it said.
The DPP government fawns over Japan and has downplayed Japanese oppression of Taiwanese in areas including politics, the economy and culture, and used the media and “Internet armies” to guide public opinion, the think tank said.
It has avoided discussions of a “retrocession,” and instead used the term “final battle” to “deny” the historical fact of Taiwan’s “retrocession” after World War II, it said.
Retrocession Day no longer feels like a holiday, the foundation said, adding that it has instead become a “knot” in the hearts of Taiwanese.
Many people have forgotten the historical significance of Retrocession Day, and ignored the efforts and contributions of the ROC in Taiwan, it added.
The discussion is being held because the foundation does not want history to be overlooked or “distorted,” or even reversed, it said.
Additional reporting by and Sherry Hsiao
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
FEW REMAIN: Conservationists tried to stop the demolition, but to no avail, and the owner cannot be fined, as the structure was not listed as a historical building One of the few remaining Japanese colonial-era granaries in Taiwan was dismantled by its owner on Friday, prompting outrage from conservationists. The granary, which was at No. 16, Lane 11, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1 in Taipei, belonged to Taiwan Takushoku Corp during the colonial era, conservationist Chang Wan-lin (張琬琳) said, adding that she and others had been collecting information to reapply to have the building protected as a historical structure. During the colonial era, the granary served the area from Monga (艋舺) to what is now Songshan District (松山) in the north, she said. “Back then the eastern part
TROUBLEMAKER: The missiles, capable of striking up to 2,000km away, would likely be used to deter other nations from coming to Taiwan’s aid, a legislator said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly deployed advanced hypersonic missiles along China’s southeast coast, which Taiwan’s missile defense system might have difficulty intercepting, an analyst said yesterday. Citing an unnamed military source, the South China Morning Post said that the missile bases on the coasts of China’s Fujian and Zhejiang provinces have been upgraded and are stocked with DF-17 missiles, equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles. “The DF-17 hypersonic missile will gradually replace the old DF-11s and DF-15s that were deployed in the southeast region for decades,” said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. “The
SEEING THE POSITIVE: A majority of respondents in Taiwan said that they favored Trump because they think Taiwan-US ties would improve with him Among eight Asia-Pacific countries and regions, only Taiwan prefers US President Donald Trump over his challenger, former US vice president Joe Biden, in the upcoming US presidential election, a survey released on Thursday showed. According to the poll published by UK-based market research firm YouGov, 42 percent of Taiwanese favor Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while 30 percent back Biden and 28 percent have no opinion. In contrast, respondents in Malaysia favor Biden over Trump 62 percent to 9 percent, and in Singapore by 66 percent to 12 percent, the survey showed. Biden also led Trump in Australia (60 percent to 21