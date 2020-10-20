KMT to underline ‘important’ ROC link

DISCUSSION: The KMT chairman said that Retrocession Day is an important ROC holiday and its celebration had nothing to do with a struggle within the party

By Ou Su-mei and Lin Liang-sheng / Staff reporters





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) hopes to highlight the “important connection” between the Republic of China (ROC) and Taiwan with its celebration of Retrocession Day on Sunday, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.

In response to media queries in Taichung, Chiang said that Retrocession Day is an important ROC holiday, and that its celebration had nothing to do with a struggle within the KMT over its party line.

The KMT values ROC holidays, such as Double Ten National Day and Retrocession Day, he said, adding that since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came to power, observation of the holidays has “weakened.”

The KMT believes there is a need to recall facts about the history of Retrocession Day, he said, adding that to a certain extent, it also highlights the “important connection” between the ROC and Taiwan.

The KMT’s National Policy Foundation think tank is on Thursday to host a discussion on the significance of Taiwan’s “retrocession” in aspects including society, culture, economics, politics and national defense, and on the role the KMT played before and after the “retrocession.”

Chiang is scheduled to attend the discussion.

Sunday marks the 75th anniversary of Taiwan’s “retrocession,” the foundation said, adding that it is a date all Taiwanese should remember.

On this day in 1945, Taiwanese finally escaped second-class citizen status under Japanese colonial rule and became their own masters, it said.

The then-DPP administration in December 2000 amended the Implementation Regulations on Memorial Days and Holidays (紀念日及節日實施辦法) to remove Retrocession Day’s public holiday status, it said.

The DPP government fawns over Japan and has downplayed Japanese oppression of Taiwanese in areas including politics, the economy and culture, and used the media and “Internet armies” to guide public opinion, the think tank said.

It has avoided discussions of a “retrocession,” and instead used the term “final battle” to “deny” the historical fact of Taiwan’s “retrocession” after World War II, it said.

Retrocession Day no longer feels like a holiday, the foundation said, adding that it has instead become a “knot” in the hearts of Taiwanese.

Many people have forgotten the historical significance of Retrocession Day, and ignored the efforts and contributions of the ROC in Taiwan, it added.

The discussion is being held because the foundation does not want history to be overlooked or “distorted,” or even reversed, it said.

Additional reporting by and Sherry Hsiao