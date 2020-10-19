The number of people in their 20s with a positive impression of the KMT has increased by more than 20 percent in the past six months, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Department of Youth Affairs said yesterday.
The group touted the success of the party’s efforts to increase youth participation, which KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) had highlighted earlier this year during his chairmanship campaign, when he pointed out that there were only about 9,100 young KMT members, accounting for 3.16 percent of its membership, department director Chen Kuan-an (陳冠安) said.
The party has since worked to increase youth participation, by reserving party official seats for younger members, holding its largest youth camp, increasing its new media communication capabilities and implementing the reforms of Chiang’s campaign to redesign the party, he said.
Chen cited a poll that shows that younger people are regaining trust in the KMT.
Compared with a similar poll in March, the positive impression of the KMT among people in their 20s has increased from 10.9 percent to 31.2 percent, which is the highest increase among all age groups, he said.
About 8,000 people have joined the party since it lost the presidential election in January, among which 3,200 were people aged 40 or younger, accounting for more than 40 percent of the new members, Chen said.
The number of young KMT members has grown to more than 12,000, an increase of 35 percent, he added.
The party’s reform efforts to attract youth participation have been shown to be effective, and it would continue to work to win support from young people who identify with the Republic of China, he said.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also
UNITED IN EXCLUSION: Somaliland and Taiwan share a ‘historic and strategic affinity,’ as they have both overcome ‘unfortunate’ isolation Taiwan and Somaliland stand to benefit from bilateral cooperation, given their strategic locations and shared values, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The appointment of Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, and the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in the country marked “a new era of bilateral relations,” Tsai said in a meeting with Mohamoud at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Tsai said she is confident that through close cooperation, the nations could “better leverage each other’s strengths and diversify our development.” Somaliland is strategically located “in the horn of Africa,” while Taiwan occupies “a geographically important and strategic position”
Street signs in Kaohsiung would retain Romanized names based on the Tongyong pinyin system after a plan to switch to the more widely used Hanyu pinyin was rejected, the city government said on Wednesday. The Kaohsiung City Government adopted Tongyong pinyin in 2004 amid a push by the central government to establish a nationwide standard and later set up an advisory committee to promote an English-friendly living environment, the Kaohsiung Research, Development and Evaluation Commission said in a statement. In May last year, then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) proposed adopting Hanyu pinyin for the street signs at an estimated cost of NT$73