The Executive Yuan is expected to soon approve the establishment of the Ministry of Digital Development as part of its organizational reform plan, sources said on Saturday.
The role and function of the new ministry has attracted attention, as its main duties would involve digital industry development, Internet supervision and cybersecurity.
The Executive Yuan plans to merge the Department of Cyber Security with the ministry, as well as shift the National Communications Commission’s Internet supervision and digital streaming oversight to the new agency, sources said.
Once President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) approve the plan, following discussion with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers, the Cabinet would submit draft amendments, which include modifications to five other agencies, for approval before sending them to the legislature for review, they said.
The Ministry of Science and Technology is also to transform into a commission, with some of its duties to be merged into the new ministry, an Executive Yuan official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
An amendment to the Organizational Act of the Executive Yuan (行政院組織法), which passed a third reading at the Legislative Yuan in 2010, stipulated that the 37 agencies under the Cabinet be reduced to 29, a process that began in 2012.
Five agencies have still not completed their organizational reform, namely the Council of Agriculture, which is to become the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Environmental Protection Administration, which is to become the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the sources said.
In addition, a new National Parks Administration is to be created as part of the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications is to become the Ministry of Transportation and Construction, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs is to become the Ministry of Economic and Energy Affairs, they said.
Su has participated in the integration process, arranging report sessions to listen to the five agencies’ plans, and the Executive Yuan hopes to submit the drafted amendments to complete the restructuring within the current legislative session, the said.
UNITED IN EXCLUSION: Somaliland and Taiwan share a ‘historic and strategic affinity,’ as they have both overcome ‘unfortunate’ isolation Taiwan and Somaliland stand to benefit from bilateral cooperation, given their strategic locations and shared values, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The appointment of Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, and the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in the country marked “a new era of bilateral relations,” Tsai said in a meeting with Mohamoud at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Tsai said she is confident that through close cooperation, the nations could “better leverage each other’s strengths and diversify our development.” Somaliland is strategically located “in the horn of Africa,” while Taiwan occupies “a geographically important and strategic position”
