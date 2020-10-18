Taipei should lead the nation in enacting an ordinance to keep animals at businesses from being mistreated, Taipei City Councilor Yang Ching-yu (楊靜宇) said on Friday.
Many businesses, such as restaurants and coffee shops, use pets to attract customers, but the practice is not well regulated, Yang said.
The central government has the Regulations Governing the Management of Performing Animals (動物展演管理辦法), but the law is difficult to apply to pets at cafes, he said, adding that Taipei should introduce an ordinance regulating how to treat animals in the workplace.
Authorities need to prevent abuse, not just punish perpetrators, Yang said, citing a cafe in the city that was fined for allegedly abusing its raccoon.
The ordinance would be a smart move, Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan chief executive Shih Wu-hung (釋悟泓) said, adding that lawmakers should prioritize prevention.
The ordinance might be difficult to implement, as police officers would need to determine whether an animal was abused as part of a business promotion, Shih said.
Some restaurant owners look after stray animals, but a complaint against them would likely not breach the ordinance, while wasting executive resources, he added.
The city’s Animal Protection Office could stipulate animals and businesses to be regulated, and document promotional uses more likely to undermine public safety and hygiene, Shih said.
Enforcement entails many difficulties, so animal groups and business owners would be consulted to lay out practical steps to address animal abuse, Animal Protection Office Director Sung Nien-chieh (宋念潔) said.
