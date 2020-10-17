A black-clad man yesterday allegedly emptied a bucket of chicken feces at Aegis, a restaurant in Taipei known to support exiled Hong Kong democracy activists.
Police said that they questioned witnesses and reviewed security camera footage to help identify the man.
The restaurant on Xinsheng S Road Sec 3 in Daan District (大安) said that it would be closed for two days to clean the kitchen, a Lennon wall — where notes and flyers are posted in support of Hong Kong’s democracy movement — and other items.
Photo: CNA
At about noon, a man wearing a medical mask and carrying a white bucket entered the premises, witnesses said.
He poured the bucket’s contents onto the counter and into the kitchen, they said.
Video showed him running from the scene with an empty bucket.
The restaurant in an alley in Gongguan (公館) opened on April 16, with the main financial backer being Daniel Wong (黃國桐), a Hong Kong lawyer and politician who provided volunteer legal services to protesters arrested in the territory last year.
The eatery’s Chinese name, Pao Hu San (保護傘), refers to the umbrellas that have been adopted as symbols of political resistance in Hong Kong.
Four tables were in use by customers when the incident happened.
“Everything in the kitchen, including dishes ready to serve, plates, bowls and utensils was doused with feces,” a diner said. “We could not react in time, as it happened so fast.”
“A staff member ran after the man, but he had too much of a head start,” they said.
Executive Yuan spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) and the Democratic Progressive Party condemned the attack, and urged police to bring the perpetrator to justice.
Such actions are illegal and will not be tolerated, the party said in a statement.
