Two referendum proposals on drafting a new constitution were rejected by the Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday on the grounds that their wording lacked clarity and did not meet procedural regulations.
Five proposals were discussed at a commission meeting.
The two constitution proposals — both initiated by independence advocate Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) — asked: “Do you support the president in pushing for the establishment of a new constitution reflecting the reality of Taiwan?” and: “Do you support the president in initiating a constitutional reform process for the country?”
Two hearings on July 14 and July 16 were held about the proposals, the commission said, adding that commission members believe parts of the questions lack a clear definition, such as “pushing for,” “reflecting the reality of Taiwan” and “initiating a constitutional reform process.”
Whether the establishment of a new constitution and constitutional reform are acceptable referendum questions was another concern, it said.
The commission asked for revised proposals, but only one was submitted and it arrived after the deadline, it said.
The commission also reviewed a proposal made last month by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), which asked: “Do you agree that referendums should be held on the same day as nationwide elections, if a nationwide election is scheduled to be held one to six months after a referendum proposal has been approved?”
It also reviewed KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou’s (林為洲) submission, which reads: “Do you agree that the government should impose a complete ban on the importation of meat, offal and related products from pigs fed leanness-enhancing agents, including ractopamine and other beta-agonists?”
Lin’s proposal came after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that the government would set standards for ractopamine residue in US pork, lifting an import ban.
Conclusions reached at the meeting included that hearings should be held on the two KMT proposals, the commission said.
The last item was a proposal by Pan Chong-cheng (潘忠政), convener of the Alliance for the Rescue of the Datan Algae Reefs, which asked: “Do you agree that the CPC’s third liquefied natural gas terminal should be moved away from the algal reefs and sea near Taoyuan’s coastal Datan area?” referring to CPC Corp, Taiwan’s construction in Datan Village (大潭) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音).
Pan’s proposal should be amended and resubmitted, the commission said.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also