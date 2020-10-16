Taoyuan-based aquarium Xpark yesterday said it has adopted the highest standards to care for marine life, after reports by individuals and civic groups alleging mistreatment of the creatures.
The aquarium, the first overseas branch of Japanese theme park operator Yokohama Hakkeijima Inc, opened in Jhongli District (中壢) on Aug. 7.
Since its opening, a number of netizens have reported problems such as an injured stingray, jellyfish entangled together or their tentacles cut, or fish bumping into tank walls, the Taiwan Animal Equality Association (TAEA) wrote on Facebook over the past few days.
Photo: Hsu Cho-hsun, Taipei Times
Association researcher Sera Lim (林婷憶), who on Aug. 13 visited the aquarium for a survey, said she saw a stingray with a wound on the corner of its mouth, which should have been isolated for treatment.
The penguin exhibition is problematic, as different species are enclosed in the same space, disregarding their places of origin where temperatures vary, she said.
The aquarium’s spatial design is focused on creating an impressive spectacle, instead of catering to the animals’ needs, she said, adding that the association hopes people would stop visiting the aquarium and that the practice of confining animals for exhibition would soon be terminated.
Xpark in a statement rejected allegations of animal abuse, saying it has adopted rigorous standards to attend to the animals.
As the aquarium has more than 10,000 marine animals, there might be occasional injuries or some creatures might still be adapting to their new environment, it said, adding that proper medical treatment has been applied.
Many accusations against Xpark are false and reflect people’s lack of understanding about marine life, it said, citing as an example jellyfish losing tentacles, which it said is a natural phenomenon.
The aquarium would improve its public communication and promotion of ocean life, it said, but added that it would take legal action against false accusations.
Promoting marine conservation should not be an excuse for confining animals, Kuroshio Ocean Education Foundation director Chang Hui-chun (張卉君) said, advising people to learn about animals in natural environments through means with the least disturbance.
While the Executive Yuan is encouraging people to learn more about the ocean through its “Salute to the Sea” policy, the city government’s introduction of an aquarium is a “regressive policy,” she added.
It might be hard to ask the aquarium to alter its facilities now, but authorities should keep track of its inhabitants’ living conditions and deaths, she said.
The Taoyuan Animal Protection Office yesterday said that it conducts regular inspections of the facility, with the most recent one on Wednesday, and did not find any illegal activities.
As the aquarium opened only two months ago, it might need time to make adjustments, including how marine life adapt to their new environment, the office said.
The Ocean Conservation Administration said it has no power over the aquarium’s operations, except to review applications for importing marine creatures.
It has not received new applications from the aquarium to import more creatures, it added.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also