Beijing’s is worsening cross-strait relations and creating fear by taking “political hostages,” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators said yesterday, referring to Chinese media reports that three Taiwanese men had been detained and confessed to being spies against China.
“Under China’s authoritarian regime, you can be arrested and prosecuted on whatever charges it wants to pin on you,” DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. “Chinese government officials need no evidence to convict people, all they need is to extract a confession out of you.”
The three men are “political hostages” in China’s “coercive diplomacy” against the exterior world — in this case, Taiwan, Wang added.
Photo: Wu Chun-feng, Taipei Times
China’s policy of arresting Taiwanese and other foreigners “is part of its ‘grand external propaganda’ machine to generate the impression that foreign forces are conspiring to subvert the Chinese government,” Wang said, adding that it is also to make Chinese fearful of having contact with Taiwan’s pluralistic culture.
Wang warned Taiwanese to assess the risk of investing in China or of taking trips to China, Hong Kong or Macau, saying that they could be arrested regardless of their party affiliation.
“China is a very dangerous place now, so people go there at their own risk,” Wang added.
Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) told a media briefing yesterday that the three men are unknown to him and other DPP officials, and that they do not work for the party.
“Chinese state media claim that Taiwanese spies were caught — these are fabricated reports, that we can tell from the details presented,” Tsai said. “It will only worsen cross-strait relations, pushing the two sides farther apart.”
The negative news would only make Taiwanese angry and hostile toward China, he said, adding that people would think that Beijing is presenting false evidence to pin everything on Taiwan and the DPP.
“It will also bring fear to Taiwan’s business community,” he said.
Recounting how afraid a Taiwanese with investments in China was during the reports about the detainees, Tsai said that his friend is pro-China and even cheers: “Long live the Chinese motherland,” at events, but is still scared of being arrested the next time that he travels to China.
One of the three, former Czech Republic-based academic Cheng Yu-chin (鄭宇欽), had in 2004 enrolled in a doctoral program at Charles University in Prague before founding and directing a think tank called EU-China Economics and Politics.
Tamkang University professor Wang Kun-yi (王崑義) said that he followed Cheng’s career after having him as student in 1997, and participated in university conferences in China with him.
“Cheng told me his think tank was actually a company to help Chinese students gain admission to post-graduate programs in Czech Republic,” he added.
The professor could not believe that Cheng was a spy, saying that while Cheng was not known for his pro-China stance in the past, he had worked to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative during his stay in Europe.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) and India’s National Maritime Foundation (NMF) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding at the Yushan Forum to deepen Taiwan-India cooperation in maritime affairs and regional development. The signing of the memorandum marks the think tanks’ consensus on maintaining regional prosperity and peace, which could serve as a foundation for Taiwan-India relations, the TAEF said. Yesterday afternoon, TAEF president Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌) and NMF secretary-general Pradeep Chauhan presided over the signing via videoconferencing. The NMF, founded in 2005, is India’s primary think tank on maritime issues. It conducts research and analysis of India’s maritime issues in close cooperation with
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day. Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported. The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit. “Hats off