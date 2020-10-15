TRA-Chungshan device can limit train speeds to 60kph

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday signed a contract with the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to produce a device that would limit train speeds to 60kph when the automatic train protection (ATP) system is manually turned off or out of order.

TRA Director-General Chang Cheng-yuan (張振源) and institute president Art Chang (張忠誠) signed the deal at a ceremony in Taipei witnessed by Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Deputy Minister of National Defense Lee Chung-hsiao (李忠孝).

A Puyuma Express train derailed on Oct. 21, 2018, killing 18 passengers and injuring more than 200, Chang Chen-yuan said, adding that the incident led to the TRA carrying out structural reforms, including the use of technology to further safeguard train systems.

Speed control backup devices are displayed at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

In addition to establishing regulations on ATP use, the agency has worked with the institute to develop a device that would limit train speeds to no more than 60kph when the ATP is off, he said.

The device was installed on one TRA train and has been successfully tested, the agency said, adding that the contract authorizes the institute to produce 400 devices to be installed on intercity trains.

“We hope that the device will be installed on all Puyuma and Taroko express trains by the end of this year,” Chang Chen-yua said. “Other train services will be equipped with it over the next three years.”

Art Chang said that the TRA made a wise move in working with the institute, whose main mission is to develop defensive weapons for the military.

Since it was established in 1969, the institute has gained considerable research and development experience working on advanced technologies, including control systems, he said.

“Our workload has tripled as the country has stepped up its efforts to develop missile systems and other weaponry,” he said. “But we accepted the task from the TRA out of social responsibility, regardless of how high the development costs might be. I am confident that our team at the institute can deliver 400 quality devices on time.”

Transportation Safety Board Chairman Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) said that the final report for the investigation of the Puyuma Express derailment is to be made public on Monday next week.

“We have identified factors leading to the derailment and hope that the government will use the report to address loopholes in the railway system,” Young said.

The development of the device shows how the government has addressed the issues exposed by the derailment, Lin said, adding that it was one of the 144 items that the Executive Yuan recommended the agency tackle after the incident.

Asked if the TRA would change its two-driver policy on Puyuma Express trains once the devices are installed, Lin said that it would gauge the effectiveness of the new device in improving safety before implementing policy changes, adding that the TRA would submit a recommendation for the ministry’s consideration.

The agency said that it has allocated NT$245 million (US$8.46 million) to develop and manufacture the device.

“In the past, regulations governing ATP use were incomplete, and some drivers thought that they could turn it off whenever it was not working properly,” said Chen Kuo-hsi (鄭國璽), deputy director of the TRA’s transportation department. “As it is inevitable that the backup device could malfunction, we will allow drivers to turn off the device under specific conditions.”

The backup device would be sealed and covered, Chen said, adding that a broken seal would show the agency that a driver had tampered with the device.