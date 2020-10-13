The Taipei City Animal Protection Office hopes schools can adopt more stray animals to alleviate the pressure on the city’s shelters, which are over capacity, the office said on Saturday.
A ban on euthanizing stray animals that went into effect on Feb. 4, 2017, resulted in nearly 1,000 strays for the city’s shelters to take in, it said.
The office in 2015 began working with the city’s Department of Education and other groups to promote the adoption of strays by public schools, but so far only 33 of the city’s 236 public schools have taken in animals, it said.
“Adoption is not something we can force. Schools have to be willing to take in the animals,” the department said.
There were 989 strays in the city’s shelters as of last month — 674 dogs and 315 cats — the office said.
The office said it hopes the city’s stray dogs could be adopted as inspection animals for customs officials, companion dogs for people with anxiety or other issues, service dogs for blind people, or other roles where they could serve people.
It also hopes that more of the city’s schools would adopt stray cats and dogs as school pets, which could reduce the pressure on the shelters, it said.
“As of September, 33 schools in Taipei had collectively adopted 30 dogs and 50 cats,” department Director Chen Yi-tsung (諶亦聰) said, adding that the department has provided those schools with equipment to help care for the animals, and has provided subsidies for vaccinations and animal feed.
Caring for the animals complements the schools’ biology classes and gives the students a better appreciation for animal life, she said.
Keelung’s Mingde Municipal Junior High School has also adopted cats and dogs from Taipei shelters, she said.
Shilin High School of Commerce in Taipei took in three dogs and 10 cats all at once — more than any other school that is working with the department on animal adoption, she said.
The department has given the school NT$470,000 in subsidies, she said.
The Taiwanese Osteoporosis Association yesterday urged people to start doing strength training regularly and maintain sufficient protein intake before the age of 50 to prevent loss of mobility due to aging. Association chairman Wing Chan (陳榮邦), director of Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s Department of Radiology, said that Taiwan’s demographic structure is changing drastically and is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025. The elderly population was only about 1.49 million (7.1 percent of the total population) in 1993, but it is expected to reach more than 4.7 million (20.1 percent of the total population) by 2025, so maintaining mobility for elderly
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) and India’s National Maritime Foundation (NMF) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding at the Yushan Forum to deepen Taiwan-India cooperation in maritime affairs and regional development. The signing of the memorandum marks the think tanks’ consensus on maintaining regional prosperity and peace, which could serve as a foundation for Taiwan-India relations, the TAEF said. Yesterday afternoon, TAEF president Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌) and NMF secretary-general Pradeep Chauhan presided over the signing via videoconferencing. The NMF, founded in 2005, is India’s primary think tank on maritime issues. It conducts research and analysis of India’s maritime issues in close cooperation with