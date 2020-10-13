Wedding venues swamped with delayed ceremonies

By Hsiao Yu-hsin and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Couples who canceled or delayed their weddings due to the COVID-19 pandemic are rushing to book a venue before the end of the year, with even openings on weekday evenings disappearing fast, five-star hotel operators said on Sunday.

Domestic tourism is not the only industry to surge in the wake of Taiwan’s successful management of its COVID-19 outbreak — wedding venues are also seeing a major boost in the fourth quarter.

Many couples are planning to hold their weddings after work as late as 7:30pm, hoteliers said.

Wedding venues are getting snapped up on weekdays and weekends alike for the rest of the year, L’Hotel de Chine Group said.

The number of bookings in the fourth quarter has increased from the same period last year, especially for weddings between Monday and Thursday, it added.

Regent Taipei said that it has not been affected by the pandemic, with the number of banquet tables booked in the second half matching the 7,000 tables booked in the second half of last year.

The hotel’s wedding venue is nearly booked for the entire second half of the year, it said, adding that it has been taking a number of reservations into the middle of next year, weekends and favorable weekdays alike.

Many couples are worried about uncertainty next year and are rushing to hold their weddings before then, Grand Hyatt Taipei said.

The majority are requesting 20 or fewer tables, it said, adding that its wedding venue is also nearly booked for the more popular days and that weekday slots are going fast.