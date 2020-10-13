Couples who canceled or delayed their weddings due to the COVID-19 pandemic are rushing to book a venue before the end of the year, with even openings on weekday evenings disappearing fast, five-star hotel operators said on Sunday.
Domestic tourism is not the only industry to surge in the wake of Taiwan’s successful management of its COVID-19 outbreak — wedding venues are also seeing a major boost in the fourth quarter.
Many couples are planning to hold their weddings after work as late as 7:30pm, hoteliers said.
Wedding venues are getting snapped up on weekdays and weekends alike for the rest of the year, L’Hotel de Chine Group said.
The number of bookings in the fourth quarter has increased from the same period last year, especially for weddings between Monday and Thursday, it added.
Regent Taipei said that it has not been affected by the pandemic, with the number of banquet tables booked in the second half matching the 7,000 tables booked in the second half of last year.
The hotel’s wedding venue is nearly booked for the entire second half of the year, it said, adding that it has been taking a number of reservations into the middle of next year, weekends and favorable weekdays alike.
Many couples are worried about uncertainty next year and are rushing to hold their weddings before then, Grand Hyatt Taipei said.
The majority are requesting 20 or fewer tables, it said, adding that its wedding venue is also nearly booked for the more popular days and that weekday slots are going fast.
The Taiwanese Osteoporosis Association yesterday urged people to start doing strength training regularly and maintain sufficient protein intake before the age of 50 to prevent loss of mobility due to aging. Association chairman Wing Chan (陳榮邦), director of Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s Department of Radiology, said that Taiwan’s demographic structure is changing drastically and is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025. The elderly population was only about 1.49 million (7.1 percent of the total population) in 1993, but it is expected to reach more than 4.7 million (20.1 percent of the total population) by 2025, so maintaining mobility for elderly
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) and India’s National Maritime Foundation (NMF) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding at the Yushan Forum to deepen Taiwan-India cooperation in maritime affairs and regional development. The signing of the memorandum marks the think tanks’ consensus on maintaining regional prosperity and peace, which could serve as a foundation for Taiwan-India relations, the TAEF said. Yesterday afternoon, TAEF president Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌) and NMF secretary-general Pradeep Chauhan presided over the signing via videoconferencing. The NMF, founded in 2005, is India’s primary think tank on maritime issues. It conducts research and analysis of India’s maritime issues in close cooperation with