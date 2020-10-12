Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day.
Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported.
The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit.
“Hats off to friends from around the world this year, #India in particular, for celebrating #TaiwanNationalDay. With your support, #Taiwan will definitely be more resilient in meeting challenges, especially those ‘get lost’ types,” Wu wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
That China allegedly tried to conceal its COVID-19 outbreak, which has greatly affected the livelihoods of Indian people, coupled with the China-India border dispute in Ladakh, the anti-China sentiment in the country has become increasingly intense, said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Namrata Hasija, a research associate at the Centre for China Analysis and Strategy in New Delhi, said that this wave of anti-China sentiment has resulted in Indian people becoming more aware of Taiwan, its burgeoning democracy and how the latter is being constantly bullied by China.
In some ways, this could lead to the strengthening of India-Taiwan relations, Hasija said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more and more media outlets in India have been reporting on Taiwan’s success in combating COVID-19, she said, adding that the media spotlight on Taiwan would not die down any time soon.
The Taiwanese Osteoporosis Association yesterday urged people to start doing strength training regularly and maintain sufficient protein intake before the age of 50 to prevent loss of mobility due to aging. Association chairman Wing Chan (陳榮邦), director of Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s Department of Radiology, said that Taiwan’s demographic structure is changing drastically and is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025. The elderly population was only about 1.49 million (7.1 percent of the total population) in 1993, but it is expected to reach more than 4.7 million (20.1 percent of the total population) by 2025, so maintaining mobility for elderly
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
New national electronic identification cards (eID) are to be released from July next year, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said yesterday. Regional trial runs for issuing the cards are to be held from January to June next year, before the nationwide release, Hsu said at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee. Residents in Hsinchu City, Penghu County and parts of New Taipei City, including the Banciao (板橋) and Jhonghe (中和) districts, would be eligible for the trial release, he added. Regarding information security concerns, Hsu said that a wide range of tests would be conducted before the eID system