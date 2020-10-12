Minister thanks India for support after confronting Beijing for manipulation

Staff writer, with CNA, NEW DELHI





Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day.

Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit.

“Hats off to friends from around the world this year, #India in particular, for celebrating #TaiwanNationalDay. With your support, #Taiwan will definitely be more resilient in meeting challenges, especially those ‘get lost’ types,” Wu wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

That China allegedly tried to conceal its COVID-19 outbreak, which has greatly affected the livelihoods of Indian people, coupled with the China-India border dispute in Ladakh, the anti-China sentiment in the country has become increasingly intense, said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Namrata Hasija, a research associate at the Centre for China Analysis and Strategy in New Delhi, said that this wave of anti-China sentiment has resulted in Indian people becoming more aware of Taiwan, its burgeoning democracy and how the latter is being constantly bullied by China.

In some ways, this could lead to the strengthening of India-Taiwan relations, Hasija said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more and more media outlets in India have been reporting on Taiwan’s success in combating COVID-19, she said, adding that the media spotlight on Taiwan would not die down any time soon.