Academics on Saturday offered different takes on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) Double Ten National Day address, with some praising her efforts to maintain cross-strait stability, while others remained skeptical on whether it was enough to placate Beijing.
Tsai, who said she was willing to have a “meaningful dialogue” with the leadership of Beijing, sent a message that showed she wanted to maintain peaceful Taiwan-China relations, so long as parity and dignity are assured, said Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University in Taipei.
Tsai also exercised restraint in not highlighting growing Taiwan-US relations in her speech, to avoid angering Beijing, he added.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Tsai might want to create opportunities for peaceful dialogue with Beijing, evident in her echoing of China’s video message to the UN General Assembly that Beijing would never seek hegemony, expansion or a sphere of influence, Tamkang University Graduate Institute of China Studies associate professor Chang Wu-ueh (張五岳) said.
Tsai said in her speech that she is aware of China’s remarks and that “as countries in the region and around the world are now concerned about China’s expanding hegemony, we hope this is the beginning of genuine change.”
However, one Chinese academic disagreed, saying that Tsai had missed the point.
Liu Guosheng (劉國深), a cross-strait relations expert at Xiamen University, said that Tsai’s use of the words “hegemony” and “concerned” appeared to him as indirect rebukes of China.
Her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration must recognize, with sincerity and courage, that “both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same country,” so that it might understand Beijing’s position, he said.
Tamkang University strategic studies professor Alexander Huang (黃介正) said that Tsai did not show weakness or attempt to cozy up to China in her speech, but expressed her intention to hold healthy conversations with Beijing and maintain peaceful ties.
The two sides must accumulate goodwill and restore mutual trust, and one of the priorities at this stage is refraining from making meaningless and provocative comments toward each other, he said.
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said in a statement later on Saturday that Tsai’s address showed Taiwan’s continued hostility.
Only by returning to the so-called “1992 consensus” could there be mutual dialogue and improvement in ties, Zhu said.
The so-called “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
The Taiwanese Osteoporosis Association yesterday urged people to start doing strength training regularly and maintain sufficient protein intake before the age of 50 to prevent loss of mobility due to aging. Association chairman Wing Chan (陳榮邦), director of Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s Department of Radiology, said that Taiwan’s demographic structure is changing drastically and is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025. The elderly population was only about 1.49 million (7.1 percent of the total population) in 1993, but it is expected to reach more than 4.7 million (20.1 percent of the total population) by 2025, so maintaining mobility for elderly
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
New national electronic identification cards (eID) are to be released from July next year, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said yesterday. Regional trial runs for issuing the cards are to be held from January to June next year, before the nationwide release, Hsu said at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee. Residents in Hsinchu City, Penghu County and parts of New Taipei City, including the Banciao (板橋) and Jhonghe (中和) districts, would be eligible for the trial release, he added. Regarding information security concerns, Hsu said that a wide range of tests would be conducted before the eID system