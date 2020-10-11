World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma (馬友友) is next month to give his first live performance since February in Taipei, after health authorities approved a shortened quarantine plan for the musician, organizers said on Friday.
Ma was originally to perform in Taiwan in March as part of “The Bach Project” tour he started in August 2018, but his visit was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is to begin his tour with a solo performance at the Taipei Music Center on Nov. 10, local promoter Management of New Arts (MNA) said after the government approved a seven-day quarantine period for the virtuoso.
While the majority of people entering Taiwan must quarantine for 14 days, business travelers from territories deemed to be at lower risk of COVID-19 can apply for a shortened quarantine of five to seven days.
Applicants must present on arrival proof of a negative test for COVID-19 performed within three days before their departure, and be tested again at the end of the quarantine period.
Ma would also be required to engage in “self-health management” — wearing a mask when needed and checking his temperature daily — for seven days before he arrives in Taiwan on Nov. 2 on a chartered flight.
According to his Web site, Ma aimed to explore “how culture connects us” during the 36-city tour across six continents by performing Johann Sebastian Bach’s six suites for solo cello.
The tour was disrupted after Ma performed in Dakar on Feb. 25, and the rearranged performance in Taipei would be his first since then, MNA said.
Following his recital in Taipei, British pianist Kathryn Stott is to join Ma for four performances across Taiwan.
They are to perform at the Tainan Cultural Center on Nov. 11, National Taichung Theater on Nov. 13, National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on Nov. 14 and National Concert Hall in Taipei on Nov. 15, the promoter said.
