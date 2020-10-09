United Airlines on Tuesday announced that it is to resume flights between Taipei and San Francisco on Nov. 3 after the service was suspended on March 20.
The direct service would be provided using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with flights departing from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 1:10pm on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, United said.
Those from San Francisco would leave at 8:20am on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, the airline said.
The Chicago-based carrier suspended Taipei-San Francisco flights as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened and governments imposed quarantine requirements, significantly lowering flight loads.
“We are glad to resume direct flight services between Taipei and San Francisco, which shows our strong determination to continue our service in Taiwan,” United Airlines managing director for greater China and Korea Walter Dias said in a statement. “We pride ourselves for offering passengers reliable and convenient flight services in the US for more than 30 years. Through the direct flight service, passengers can quickly transit through one of our hubs, San Francisco International Airport, to 40 other cities in the US.”
Ticket holders can change travel dates multiple times through Dec. 31 without being charged processing fees, the airline said.
People would be prohibited from boarding a flight if they do not wear a mask, United Airlines said, adding that they are also expected to wear a mask throughout the flight except when eating or drinking.
