A Teachers’ Day awards ceremony in Taichung commending educators for their hard work was marred by the nation being mistakenly referred to as Zhongguo Minguo (中國民國) in Mandarin on the certificates, instead of Zhonghua Minguo (Republic of China, 中華民國).
One of the award recipients, who has taught for 30 years, said he was still glad to receive the commendation.
While just a piece of paper, it is still a gesture of gratitude from the government, the teacher said.
Photo: CNA
“I had not realized I had taught in China for 30 years,” the teacher said jokingly after looking at the printed name of the nation.
Members of the public said that misspelling the nation’s name on the certificates reflected the Taichung City Government’s insincerity.
Others jokingly said that the city government had “forgotten” that the award was dedicated to those who made a living from spotting misspellings and bad grammar.
“The Taichung City Government should be made to copy that phrase over and over,” an Internet user wrote.
The Taichung Department of Education said that it only realized the error after the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
The department conveyed its deepest apologies, saying that it should have realized the mistake when the printing company delivered the original draft, or during the proofing process.
It asked the company to print the corrected version of the certificates and yesterday dispatched department employees to the schools of the award recipients to convey its apologies, the department said.
The department said that it would look into the process of printing government documents and their review to prevent similar incidents from occurring.
