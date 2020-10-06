As government-funded seasonal influenza vaccinations began yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that the total number of vaccines is expected to cover more than 31 percent of the population.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) and CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) demonstrated getting vaccinated against the flu.
Fitness trainer Eddie Pan (潘若迪) was invited as a disease prevention ambassador to promote the government-funded flu vaccination program. He also received a flu vaccination, along with a pregnant woman and a pair of twin infants.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
The symptoms of seasonal flu and COVID-19 are similar, so many people are worried that diagnosis and treatment of the two diseases might become more difficult, Chen said.
“If a person gets infected with the flu and COVID-19, of course the risk of developing severe complications is increased, but if the person gets a flu shot first, lowering the risk of getting the flu, the likelihood of getting a double infection would also be reduced, avoiding difficultly in diagnosis and treatment,” he said.
The nine groups of people eligible for the government-funded flu vaccines and the number of procured vaccines for this flu season are the same as last flu season, Chen said.
There are approximately 6 million doses of government-funded vaccines, which can cover about 25.5 percent of the population, he said, adding that the number of vaccines prepared for those who want to pay out-of-pocket is higher than last season, so the total coverage rate is expected to reach more than 31 percent of the population.
Pan, who is 58 years old, said that being healthy is very important, because only by being healthy can he take care of his students and the people around him, so he has never stopped exercising in the past 35 years, and he gets a flu vaccine every year.
Chuang said that people who are 65 or older have been eligible for government-funded flu vaccines since 1998, and the vaccination rate in this age group has reached about 51.3 percent.
However, people aged 50 to 64 were only included in 2016, so the vaccination rate of people in this age group is relatively low — about 18.7 percent, he said, adding that the CDC encourages people in this age group to get vaccinated.
The body develops immunity against the flu about two weeks after vaccination, and protection can last up to a year, the CDC said.
As flu viruses change frequently, the vaccine composition might differ each season to protect against different strains of flu viruses, so people are advised to get vaccinated every season, it said.
A Canadian warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The voyage comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said that the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Strait from the South China Sea, heading north. The Taiwanese military monitored the ship while it was in the Strait, the ministry said, adding that the situation was normal. The Royal Canadian Navy has sailed through
‘CLASSIC’ ARCHITECTURE: The city and the Chen family have budgeted NT$200 million to restore the mansion, aiming to finish by 2024 The historic Chen Tien-lai Residence (陳天來故居) — the abandoned former home of a wealthy tea merchant — is finally to be restored by the Taipei City Government after years of property disputes, the city said yesterday. The three-story mansion in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area was the home of Chen and his family during the Japanese colonial era, but went unused in the decades that followed due to property disputes among surviving family members. Concerned about the declining condition of the building, the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs invoked Article 28 of the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), which allows the city to
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) proposed an amendment to the National Security Act (國家安全法) to ban activities that promote Taiwan’s unification with China, damage Taiwan’s national identify, or other actions that work in the favor of China, Hong Kong and Macau, or other foreign opposition forces. The draft amendment includes fines of NT$10,000 to NT$100,000, with fines for displaying the People’s Republic of China flag of up to NT$50,000. The proposed amendment has so far gathered support from 28 DPP lawmakers and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟). However, a number of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spoke out