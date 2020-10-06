New national electronic identification cards (eID) are to be released from July next year, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said yesterday.
Regional trial runs for issuing the cards are to be held from January to June next year, before the nationwide release, Hsu said at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee.
Residents in Hsinchu City, Penghu County and parts of New Taipei City, including the Banciao (板橋) and Jhonghe (中和) districts, would be eligible for the trial release, he added.
Photo: screen grab from the Ministry of the Interior’s Web site
Regarding information security concerns, Hsu said that a wide range of tests would be conducted before the eID system goes online.
Using the eID for civic services would not create a record in the ministry’s database, as the records would be maintained by the agencies with which it was used, in compliance with the Personal Information Protection Act (個人資料保護法), he said.
Software and hardware for the system would be maintained in accordance with the Information and Communication Security Management Act (資通安全管理法), he said, adding that the Central Engraving and Printing Plant would manufacture the cards at a secure location, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co would produce the chips.
Anti-counterfeit features and additional mechanisms to protect personal information contained in the chip would also be in place to safeguard people’s privacy, Hsu said.
The fee to upgrade a traditional ID card to an eID is NT$300, which would increase to NT$900 the second time a person applies for an eID, he said.
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿) said that spending NT$900 to obtain an eID would be a burden to members of the public.
Hsu said that this price was already close to the production cost of the cards.
A Canadian warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The voyage comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said that the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Strait from the South China Sea, heading north. The Taiwanese military monitored the ship while it was in the Strait, the ministry said, adding that the situation was normal. The Royal Canadian Navy has sailed through
‘CLASSIC’ ARCHITECTURE: The city and the Chen family have budgeted NT$200 million to restore the mansion, aiming to finish by 2024 The historic Chen Tien-lai Residence (陳天來故居) — the abandoned former home of a wealthy tea merchant — is finally to be restored by the Taipei City Government after years of property disputes, the city said yesterday. The three-story mansion in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area was the home of Chen and his family during the Japanese colonial era, but went unused in the decades that followed due to property disputes among surviving family members. Concerned about the declining condition of the building, the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs invoked Article 28 of the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), which allows the city to
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) proposed an amendment to the National Security Act (國家安全法) to ban activities that promote Taiwan’s unification with China, damage Taiwan’s national identify, or other actions that work in the favor of China, Hong Kong and Macau, or other foreign opposition forces. The draft amendment includes fines of NT$10,000 to NT$100,000, with fines for displaying the People’s Republic of China flag of up to NT$50,000. The proposed amendment has so far gathered support from 28 DPP lawmakers and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟). However, a number of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spoke out