First responders, chorus to lead national anthem

CELEBRATING DEMOCRACY: Taiwan has proven wrong Beijing’s claims that only its version of socialism can overcome the pandemic, the legislative speaker said

By Lin Liang-sheng and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





First responders and the Taipei Medical University Sing Song Chorus are to lead the national anthem at the main Double Ten National Day celebration on Saturday in front of the Presidential Office Building, the National Day Preparatory Committee announced yesterday.

The event’s parade of vehicles is also to feature 100 healthcare workers, mask manufacturers, Central Epidemic Command Center personnel, post office workers, shop owners and other “pandemic heroes,” it added.

This year’s theme, “Democratic Taiwan, Advancing With Confidence,” was chosen because the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, challenging democracies worldwide, Legislative Speaker and committee chairman You Si-kun (游錫堃) said.

Taiwanese puppet master Chen Si-huang, right, performs at a news conference in Taipei yesterday held by the National Day Preparatory Committee. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

Beijing claims that its success in suppressing the pandemic is due to the benefits of “socialism with Chinese characteristics,” while democracies are not up to the task, but this explanation does not account for Taiwan’s experience, You said.

Taiwan has become a model for the world, making it impossible for China to discredit the idea of democratic governance, he added.

The speaker also took the opportunity to extend the legislature’s well wishes to US President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

You wished Trump a speedy recovery so he could continue leading the world in resisting Chinese aggression.

Aside from the main celebration in Taipei, the committee said it has also worked with local governments to plan a series of events to mark the day, including an evening event in Keelung and a fireworks display in Tainan.

In related news, people wishing to obtain the souvenir bags usually handed out during Taipei’s Double Ten National Day celebrations would have to pre-order them this year, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday.

To observe COVID-19 prevention protocols, the city has adopted an online pre-ordering system for the 3,450 bags, to avoid the usual long lines for the free souvenirs, Tsai said.

Pre-orders are to begin on Thursday at 10am on the event planning Web site Accupass and would be open to Taiwan citizens and legal residents, he said.

Pre-orders for 450 bags reserved for people over the age of 65 would be held from 6pm to midnight on Wednesday, he added.

This year’s souvenir bags are to be a light shoulder bag that comes in two colors — gray and brown.

Taipei’s national day celebrations on Saturday are to include a flag-raising ceremony at Taipei City Hall plaza at 7:30am and a series of performances by dance groups, orchestras and choirs, which are to run until 9am, the city’s Department of Civil Affairs said.