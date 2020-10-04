Eight dengue cases linked to New Taipei City: CDC

Staff writer, with CNA





The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday confirmed eight indigenous cases of dengue fever, believed to be part of a cluster infection associated with a farm in New Taipei City’s Sansia District (三峽).

The eight patients — seven men and one woman, aged between 40 and 70 — developed symptoms, including a fever, a headache, joint pain and a rash, between Sept. 17 and Wednesday, and have all been to Wuliao Borough (五寮) during the period, where the farm is located.

Seven are from New Taipei City, the CDC said.

A man sprays disinfectant in New Taipei City’s Sansia District yesterday after the Centers for Disease Control confirmed eight cases of dengue fever. Photo provided by New Taipei City Government Department of Health via CNA

The eighth patient, who lives in Taoyuan, is in his 60s and regularly visits the farm to buy bamboo shoots, the Taoyuan City Department of Public Health said.

The man developed a fever on Monday and sought medical attention on the same day.

However, when his symptoms persisted and he developed a rash on his lower limbs, he went to another hospital, where he tested positive for dengue fever on Wednesday, the department said.

Based on their recent movements, the CDC said that all eight most likely contracted the virus at the farm, which is believed to be the source of a cluster infection that has now reached 38 cases — 30 in Sansia, five in Taoyuan and three in other New Taipei City districts.

The center called on members of the public to seek medical assistance and provide a history of recent movements if they experience symptoms such as a fever, a headache, or muscle and joint pain.

Taiwan has reported 54 indigenous dengue fever cases this year, 34 in New Taipei City and 20 in Taoyuan, while the total number of imported cases stands at 59, mainly from Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries, CDC data showed.