The Miaoli County Government has approved an ordinance regulating rewards and subsidies for leopard cat conservation to encourage people and organizations working to help these animals.
Experts estimate there are 500 to 600 leopard cats nationwide, with 300 to 400 of them in the county’s Cianshan (淺山) area.
The county last year promulgated the Autonomous Ordinance for the Conservation of Leopard Cats in Miaoli County (苗栗縣石虎保育自治條例), which serves as the legal basis for the ordinance approved on Tuesday.
Photo copied by Chang Hsun-teng, Taipei Times
The Miaoli County Department of Agriculture said it has earmarked NT$1.8 million (US$61,800) for use as subsidies or monetary awards next year, and is awaiting approval of the funding.
Groups that are eligible to apply for the subsidies are: county-approved community associations; borough or village neighborhood watch programs; non-profit organizations; Council of Agriculture-approved agriculture organizations utilizing environmentally friendly methods; and licensed groups or clinics tasked with the capture, adoption, shelter and sterilization of animals, the department said.
Patrol groups established to protect leopard cats and their habitats are expected to receive between NT$20,000 and NT$50,000 in incentives, with the amount varying by year, the department said.
Farmers and other groups working in fields close to paths visited by leopard cats are to be given NT$5,000 per hectare, it added.
Animal protection groups and similar organizations are to receive NT$100,000 to NT$200,000 for assisting with efforts to reduce or mitigate incidents of strays fighting with leopard cats, the department said.
Police officers or other judicial organizations involved in the arrest or prosecution of breaches of leopard cat conservation rules are to be publicly commended by the county government, the department said, adding that it would recommend that the individual be give an award.
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
IDENTITY: The time is right to press on with a referendum, as the nation has heightened visibility and support in the global community, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance said The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.” Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations. They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
An advertisement displayed in the corridor of the underground Taipei City Mall has caused contention online with social media users saying that it depicts Taiwanese bears as servants of Chinese pandas. The advertisement — which imitates the style of an ancient Chinese painting, but replaces people with bears — shows a scene in imperial China, with Formosan black bears laboring, while pandas relax and enjoy beverages. “The development of the tourism industry is important, but this type of targeted advertising is extremely disrespectful — and it makes people uncomfortable,” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Chen E-jun (陳怡君) said. The advertisement, under