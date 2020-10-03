Miaoli to give rewards for leopard cat conservation

By Chang Hsun-teng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Miaoli County Government has approved an ordinance regulating rewards and subsidies for leopard cat conservation to encourage people and organizations working to help these animals.

Experts estimate there are 500 to 600 leopard cats nationwide, with 300 to 400 of them in the county’s Cianshan (淺山) area.

The county last year promulgated the Autonomous Ordinance for the Conservation of Leopard Cats in Miaoli County (苗栗縣石虎保育自治條例), which serves as the legal basis for the ordinance approved on Tuesday.

An undated photo shows a worker examining a leopard cat kitten found in Miaoli County. Photo copied by Chang Hsun-teng, Taipei Times

The Miaoli County Department of Agriculture said it has earmarked NT$1.8 million (US$61,800) for use as subsidies or monetary awards next year, and is awaiting approval of the funding.

Groups that are eligible to apply for the subsidies are: county-approved community associations; borough or village neighborhood watch programs; non-profit organizations; Council of Agriculture-approved agriculture organizations utilizing environmentally friendly methods; and licensed groups or clinics tasked with the capture, adoption, shelter and sterilization of animals, the department said.

Patrol groups established to protect leopard cats and their habitats are expected to receive between NT$20,000 and NT$50,000 in incentives, with the amount varying by year, the department said.

Farmers and other groups working in fields close to paths visited by leopard cats are to be given NT$5,000 per hectare, it added.

Animal protection groups and similar organizations are to receive NT$100,000 to NT$200,000 for assisting with efforts to reduce or mitigate incidents of strays fighting with leopard cats, the department said.

Police officers or other judicial organizations involved in the arrest or prosecution of breaches of leopard cat conservation rules are to be publicly commended by the county government, the department said, adding that it would recommend that the individual be give an award.