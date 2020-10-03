Half of the 100 members of the US Senate on Thursday issued a call to assume formal negotiations on a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement between Taiwan and the US.
In a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the 42 Republican and eight Democratic senators said that Taiwan has demonstrated its capacity to maintain a strong economic partnership with the US.
“Along with a robust trading profile of goods and services, Taiwan supports an estimated 208,000 American jobs — a number that will only increase with a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement,” said the letter, as posted on the official Web site of one of the signatories, US Senator James Inhofe.
US Senator Robert Menendez, who with Inhofe chairs the US Senate Taiwan Caucus, and 48 other senators said in the letter that Taiwan not only supplements US goods and services, but is a reliable partner in many industries.
“This is not only critical for diversifying our supply chains, but essential to reducing our reliance on other countries such as China who seek to leverage supply chain inefficiencies in their path to regional and global dominance,” the letter said. “This diversification of our supply chain is critical to our national security.”
The senators also said that while there are challenges to establishing an agreement with Taiwan, they are confident that it can be achieved, adding that Taiwan has already taken steps to further the discussions, for example by announcing to lift restrictions on imports of US pork.
“Once implemented, this change will greatly increase accessibility for our farmers and ranchers to do business in Taiwan, and in light of this important development, we should now substantively move forward on negotiations for a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement with Taiwan,” the letter said.
The US should pursue the goal of keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open by countering China’s use of unfair trading practices and other policies to advance its economic dominance in the region, they added.
“An agreement with Taiwan would help us accomplish this goal by building a network of like-minded governments dedicated to fair competition and open markets free from government manipulation and would serve as a signal to other nations that Taiwan is a viable partner that is open for business,” the letter said.
In light of Taiwan’s record as a long-standing economic partner and security ally of the US, the senators said that Lighthizer should begin the formal process of negotiating an agreement.
“We are confident that a US-Taiwan trade agreement would promote security and economic growth for the United States, Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific as a whole,” it said. “We urge the administration to prioritize a comprehensive trade agreement with Taiwan, and we look forward to working with you to secure this framework.”
Taiwan is the US’ 11th-largest trading partner, with US$76 billion in total goods exchanged in 2018 and US$18.5 billion in services, the letter said.
The Presidential Office yesterday expressed hopes to deepen economic and trade exchanges and cooperation with the US.
Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
IDENTITY: The time is right to press on with a referendum, as the nation has heightened visibility and support in the global community, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance said The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.” Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations. They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
An advertisement displayed in the corridor of the underground Taipei City Mall has caused contention online with social media users saying that it depicts Taiwanese bears as servants of Chinese pandas. The advertisement — which imitates the style of an ancient Chinese painting, but replaces people with bears — shows a scene in imperial China, with Formosan black bears laboring, while pandas relax and enjoy beverages. “The development of the tourism industry is important, but this type of targeted advertising is extremely disrespectful — and it makes people uncomfortable,” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Chen E-jun (陳怡君) said. The advertisement, under