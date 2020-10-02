A member of the Tian Tao Meng gang who fled to China after being involved in an unlawful death case in Taiwan and was then recruited to spy for the People’s Republic of China (PRC), was on Wednesday sentenced by the Taiwan High Court to 18 months in jail for attempting to steal military intelligence.
The man, surnamed Lin (林), was found guilty of contravening the National Intelligence Services Act (國家情報工作法) and the Criminal Code and Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例).
Lin in China met a Chinese national, identified as A-hao, who persuaded him to engage in espionage activities in Taiwan, the court said.
In August 2018, Lin approached a “shareholder” in his company, also surnamed Lin (林), and asked him to collect information from a military agency in Taiwan, with financial assistance from A-hao, the court said.
“Shareholder” Lin, together with another “shareholder” surnamed Chang (張), tried to obtain information.
In November 2018, Chang offered an official at an unspecified military agency a monthly stipend of NT$30,000 in exchange for confidential information.
Although Chang paid NT$50,000 in installments, he never received any information, the court said, adding that A-hao then gave Lin 45,000 yuan (US$6,627) to continue to bribe the official, but the plan failed.
As Lin did not succeed in acquiring any information and cooperated with the court, he received a 18-month sentence, while the two “shareholders,” Lin and Chang, are serving jail terms of three years and 22 months respectively, it said.
China deported Lin allegedly because it considered him of no value after the two “shareholders” were arrested by Taiwanese authorities.
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
IDENTITY: The time is right to press on with a referendum, as the nation has heightened visibility and support in the global community, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance said The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.” Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations. They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
An advertisement displayed in the corridor of the underground Taipei City Mall has caused contention online with social media users saying that it depicts Taiwanese bears as servants of Chinese pandas. The advertisement — which imitates the style of an ancient Chinese painting, but replaces people with bears — shows a scene in imperial China, with Formosan black bears laboring, while pandas relax and enjoy beverages. “The development of the tourism industry is important, but this type of targeted advertising is extremely disrespectful — and it makes people uncomfortable,” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Chen E-jun (陳怡君) said. The advertisement, under