High Court hands down 18-month term in PRC spy case

Staff writer, with CNA





A member of the Tian Tao Meng gang who fled to China after being involved in an unlawful death case in Taiwan and was then recruited to spy for the People’s Republic of China (PRC), was on Wednesday sentenced by the Taiwan High Court to 18 months in jail for attempting to steal military intelligence.

The man, surnamed Lin (林), was found guilty of contravening the National Intelligence Services Act (國家情報工作法) and the Criminal Code and Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例).

Lin in China met a Chinese national, identified as A-hao, who persuaded him to engage in espionage activities in Taiwan, the court said.

In August 2018, Lin approached a “shareholder” in his company, also surnamed Lin (林), and asked him to collect information from a military agency in Taiwan, with financial assistance from A-hao, the court said.

“Shareholder” Lin, together with another “shareholder” surnamed Chang (張), tried to obtain information.

In November 2018, Chang offered an official at an unspecified military agency a monthly stipend of NT$30,000 in exchange for confidential information.

Although Chang paid NT$50,000 in installments, he never received any information, the court said, adding that A-hao then gave Lin 45,000 yuan (US$6,627) to continue to bribe the official, but the plan failed.

As Lin did not succeed in acquiring any information and cooperated with the court, he received a 18-month sentence, while the two “shareholders,” Lin and Chang, are serving jail terms of three years and 22 months respectively, it said.

China deported Lin allegedly because it considered him of no value after the two “shareholders” were arrested by Taiwanese authorities.