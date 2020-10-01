Moon exhibits look to draw tourists during long break

By Kuo Hsuan-hsuan and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Local governments have set up art installations or exhibitions featuring images of the moon to attract tourists during the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival starting today.

Among them is a light installation in front of the Dongshan Railway Station in Yilan County, which comprises a 10m moon and a giant rabbit in changing colors for visitors who want a photograph with the festival’s two most iconic symbols.

The installation is to run until Oct. 31 and visitors whose name includes the characters Chang-e (嫦娥) — a woman who lives on the moon according to Chinese folklore — would receive free black tea leaves, a local specialty, the Dongshan Township office said.

Illustrator Jimmy’s installation art “A Wish to the Moon” is pictured at Bitan in New Taipei City’s Sindian District on Monday ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival today. The installation is to remain until Dec. 31. Photo: Chiu Shu-yu, Taipei Times

Those who tag the installation on social media would receive free locally produced pomeloes, it added.

The Chiayi City Government said that it is hosting the nation’s biggest light exhibition at Beisianghu Park (北香湖公園) daily from 6pm to 10pm throughout this month.

Besides a giant moon installation floating over the lake in the park, there are seven other light displays themed around the four seasons, the city government said.

As part of the Bitan Land Art Festival, the New Taipei City Government has installed a 15m moon-topped cake and two bears over the lake in the Bitan (碧潭) Scenic Area in a collaboration with illustrator Jimmy Liao (幾米).

The project, based on Liao’s 2012 picture book If I Could Make a Wish (如果我可以許一個願望), celebrates not only the Mid-Autumn Festival, but also the 10-year anniversary of the city’s administrative status, the city government said.

The project runs until Dec. 31, it added.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and city health officials who have contributed to the battle against COVID-19 are to visit the Shi-Ti Slope Mine (石底大斜坑) in Jingtong Township (菁桐) this evening.

Hou and the officials are to help decorate light installations at the mine to wish people good luck and hope, the city government said, adding that several other light installations, including one by cartoonist Wan Wan (彎彎), have been set up at nearby tourist hotspots.

They are to remain until Nov. 30, it added.

National Taichung Theater has launched a special exhibition for the festival, including an exhibition that puts visitors in an immersive environment made of galactic elements, such as the moon, wormholes, nebula and rockets.

The exhibition is expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors before it closes on Oct. 11, the theater said.