Local governments have set up art installations or exhibitions featuring images of the moon to attract tourists during the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival starting today.
Among them is a light installation in front of the Dongshan Railway Station in Yilan County, which comprises a 10m moon and a giant rabbit in changing colors for visitors who want a photograph with the festival’s two most iconic symbols.
The installation is to run until Oct. 31 and visitors whose name includes the characters Chang-e (嫦娥) — a woman who lives on the moon according to Chinese folklore — would receive free black tea leaves, a local specialty, the Dongshan Township office said.
Photo: Chiu Shu-yu, Taipei Times
Those who tag the installation on social media would receive free locally produced pomeloes, it added.
The Chiayi City Government said that it is hosting the nation’s biggest light exhibition at Beisianghu Park (北香湖公園) daily from 6pm to 10pm throughout this month.
Besides a giant moon installation floating over the lake in the park, there are seven other light displays themed around the four seasons, the city government said.
As part of the Bitan Land Art Festival, the New Taipei City Government has installed a 15m moon-topped cake and two bears over the lake in the Bitan (碧潭) Scenic Area in a collaboration with illustrator Jimmy Liao (幾米).
The project, based on Liao’s 2012 picture book If I Could Make a Wish (如果我可以許一個願望), celebrates not only the Mid-Autumn Festival, but also the 10-year anniversary of the city’s administrative status, the city government said.
The project runs until Dec. 31, it added.
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and city health officials who have contributed to the battle against COVID-19 are to visit the Shi-Ti Slope Mine (石底大斜坑) in Jingtong Township (菁桐) this evening.
Hou and the officials are to help decorate light installations at the mine to wish people good luck and hope, the city government said, adding that several other light installations, including one by cartoonist Wan Wan (彎彎), have been set up at nearby tourist hotspots.
They are to remain until Nov. 30, it added.
National Taichung Theater has launched a special exhibition for the festival, including an exhibition that puts visitors in an immersive environment made of galactic elements, such as the moon, wormholes, nebula and rockets.
The exhibition is expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors before it closes on Oct. 11, the theater said.
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) yesterday urged Beijing to respect the median line of the Taiwan Strait by immediately stopping its military intimidation of Taiwan, as such actions would only hurt the feelings of Taiwanese. Beijing should immediately stop making military provocations against Taiwan, Ma wrote on Facebook after Chinese warplanes in the past week have made numerous forays across the median line that divides the Taiwan Strait. Although it has never officially acknowledged the median line, Beijing used to respect it, Ma said in response to comments on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌), who said
IDENTITY: The time is right to press on with a referendum, as the nation has heightened visibility and support in the global community, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance said The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.” Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations. They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing
An advertisement displayed in the corridor of the underground Taipei City Mall has caused contention online with social media users saying that it depicts Taiwanese bears as servants of Chinese pandas. The advertisement — which imitates the style of an ancient Chinese painting, but replaces people with bears — shows a scene in imperial China, with Formosan black bears laboring, while pandas relax and enjoy beverages. “The development of the tourism industry is important, but this type of targeted advertising is extremely disrespectful — and it makes people uncomfortable,” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Chen E-jun (陳怡君) said. The advertisement, under