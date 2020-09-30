Tamsui light rail phase 2 proposal to be amended

Staff writer, with CNA





The New Taipei City Government next month is to submit to the central government a revised plan for the second phase of the light rail network in Tamsui due to opposition from residents living along the previously planned route, a city government official said yesterday.

New Taipei City Department of Rapid Transit Systems Deputy Director-General Lin Yao-chang (林耀長) told a meeting about the Danhai Light Rail transit system’s construction about proposed changes to the Blue Seaside Line that is to run alongside the Tamsui River (淡水河).

While the first phase of the line, which connects the existing Green Mountain Line to Tamsui Fishermen’s Wharf via the Taipei University of Marine Technology and Shalun, is expected to enter service by the end of this year, the second phase has faced opposition from local residents, he said.

The proposed second phase, which is to link Tamsui MRT Station with Tamsui Fisherman’s Wharf, has a section that runs through Tamsui Old Street.

However, following a series of discussions with local residents, the department is to propose a modified route and a new plan is to be submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications next month.

The new plan includes changes to the entire 4.4km light rail line to be built alongside the Tamsui River, Lin said.

To avoid the overhead power lines that would be required, impacting the riverside view, the department is studying the possibility of the vehicles to be used being battery-powered, he said.

The department plans to begin a comparative environmental impact analysis of the modified plan by the end of this year, he added.

The NT$15.3 billion (US$524.9 million) Danhai Light Rail project was approved by the Cabinet in 2013, with the 11-stop Green Mountain Line entering service in December 2018.