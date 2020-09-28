Leaders of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in the Caribbean on Saturday voiced their support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations on the fifth day of this year’s UN General Assembly, citing the nation’s success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taiwan, “as a responsible advocate for sustainable development and an exemplar of the magnificent Chinese civilization,” deserves to be included in the specialized agencies and bodies of the UN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said at the assembly.
Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris reiterated his country’s long-held stance in calling for “Taiwan’s inclusion in this international fraternity of nations.”
Harris praised Taiwan for remaining a true partner in the fight against COVID-19.
“We have seen first-hand Taiwan’s exemplary management of the pandemic within its own borders, and we have been impressed by, frankly, by its willingness to help vulnerable states all around the world,” he said.
In addition to Saint Kitts and Nevis, Taiwan has assisted many states in combating the pandemic, by sending more than 51 million masks, as well as other medical equipment, to more than 80 countries, Harris said.
“In our view, the international community has been deprived of the gift of true partnership offered by the 23.5 million people of Taiwan,” he said.
“My hope is that Taiwan can be included in the UN system, particularly the WHO — its meetings, its mechanisms and activities — thereby improving the global response and resources available to address transboundary crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
“The exclusion of Taiwan — its experience, its expertise and resources, in my view, leaves a partial vacuum in the global response to COVID-19. The World Health Organization can only benefit from the inclusion of such a worthy member,” he added.
Saint Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet praised Taiwan for demonstrating “impressive leadership,” not just in its own success in containing the spread of COVID-19, but also in “coming to the aid of nations such as Saint Lucia and other countries to provide medical resources and technical advice.”
“The pandemic, which has touched every country, is a potent reminder of the interconnectedness of human societies and more reason why in building our new world economic order, we must leave no one behind; no people, no country should be allowed to fall through the cracks,” Chastanet said.
“Saint Lucia would never have done as well as we did with managing the pandemic without friends like the people of Taiwan and Cuba,” he added.
So far, 10 of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies have spoken on its behalf during the assembly, including Eswatini, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay and Tuvalu.
The general debate of the 75th UN General Assembly began on Tuesday last week and is to end tomorrow, when three more of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies — Belize, Guatemala and Nicaragua — are scheduled to speak.
