New logo to beautify TRA’s lunchboxes for sales bump

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporters





A new logo has been designed for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) boxed meals as part of its efforts to expand the sale of its most popular merchandise outside of railway stations, the agency said on Thursday.

The logo is to be officially unveiled on Thursday next week to coincide with the opening of the Taiwan Design Expo in Hsinchu, where it is to be displayed, as well as at the Hsinchu Railway Station, the agency said.

The TRA sells more than 10 million boxed meals per year, generating more than NT$700 million (US$23.88 million) in annual revenue, agency statistics showed.

The newly designed Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) bento logo features the company’s trademark blue color and font. Photo courtesy of the TRA via CNA

The TRA has formed a partnership with FamilyMart, the nation’s second-largest convenience store chain, to sell the boxed meals in its outlets, and has plans to welcome other interested parties to join the franchise.

The octagon-shaped logo features a double-headed rail on the side to represent the agency, uses the agency’s official color, blue, and the brand, “TR Bento” (台鐵便當), in Chinese and English.

The design was finished in July, the agency said, adding that it is applying to patent the logo as a trademark.

“Through a standardized and consistent trademark for bento, we hope to effectively convey the message of the brand in ways that both our employees and the public can identify,” the agency said.

It pledged to ensure the quality of its boxed meals, saying that it would continue to support the development of the nation’s agriculture industry by using fresh and natural local ingredients for the meals.