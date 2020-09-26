The Kaohsiung Department of Health yesterday fined Jingxin Technology Co NT$2 million (US$68,318) for setting up unlicensed mask production equipment, while the Ministry of Labor said that it would send teams to regularly inspect mask facilities after it received complaints of breaches of labor laws.
The Kaohsiung-based Jingxin Technology is part of the government’s national alliance of approved mask manufacturers, but more production equipment had been set up at two off-site locations, which were not licensed, the Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office said.
Complaints led to the raids, which uncovered machines to equip 22 additional production lines.
Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Taipei Times
Kaohsiung health officials said that Jingxin Technology was fined for breaches of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).
The heavy penalty is seen as proof of the health department’s intention to crack down on illegal manufacturing and to serve as a warning to others.
The company could make more revenue by producing masks beyond its government quota.
Alliance members have all agreed to conditions set by the government regarding subsidized pricing for fabric and other needed production materials, and guaranteed sales amounts under the government’s rationing program.
The owners of Jingxin Technology are a father and son surnamed Hsu (許).
After being questioned on Thursday, the father was released on bail of NT$300,000 and the son on bail of NT$200,000, prosecutors said, adding that they are expected to be charged with breaches of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act.
Yesterday, the father denied that he intended to illegally produce masks, saying that the off-site locations were only pilot projects for testing production methods and manufacturing sample masks, which were not to be sold in retail outlets.
Ministry of Labor officials have said that they have instructed inspectors to make regular rounds of all mask manufacturing facilities.
Workers have complained that they were not properly paid for overtime work at mask facilities, as well as other contraventions of the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), the officials said.
The complaints followed a case earlier this month of improperly labeled China-made masks and breaches of labor regulations by the New Taipei City-based Carry Hi-tech (加利科技).
Additional reporting by CNA
FATAL FIRE: The health department is trying to contact the inspector who visited the site of the illegal nursing home to ask why they did not advise follow-up checks The Taipei City Government yesterday said that a health department inspector last year had visited the site of a long-term care facility in Neihu District (內湖) after receiving a report questioning its status. A fire broke out at the facility on Tuesday afternoon, killing three people. The Taipei Fire Department said that it received a report about a fire on the first floor of a four-story residential building on Kangning Road Sec. 1 at 2:38pm on Tuesday, firefighters arrived at 2:43pm and the fire was put out by 3:07pm. The firefighters found three men in beds and rushed them to hospital for
Taipei City Councilor Wang Hao (王浩) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday called for security improvements to the MRT, as fare evasion has increased more than 13-fold on the metropolitan railway system over the past five years. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has spoken out against fare evasion and other contraventions of MRT regulations, but since he took office in 2015 the number of contraventions has more than doubled, Wang said, adding that there were 537 cases in 2015 compared with 959 last year. A video was posted to YouTube in June showing people how to evade paying a fare,
FEELING MISUNDERSTOOD: Media speculation has fueled confusion about the KMT’s reasons for skipping a Chinese forum and delaying an AIT meeting, party sources said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Sunday said that it is not seeking to improve relations with the US or China at the expense of the other, and that its relations with the countries would be topic-based. The party has faced questions over its foreign policy after it on Monday last week announced its withdrawal from the annual Straits Forum and delayed planned talks with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The party has also taken a tough stance on the importation of US meat containing ractopamine, while also lambasting China for increasing its military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. Following
Yuchi Township (魚池) fishers have appealed to the Nantou County Government for help in dealing with an invasive fish species in Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), where it has devastated the local ecosystem. Fishers at Sun Moon Lake have been using electrofishing in an attempt to eliminate the giant snakehead fish — found in Africa and Southeast Asia — but they have struggled to keep up with the growing population of the species, which breeds during September and October, the county government said on Monday. The county has contacted researchers at National Tsing Hua University, saying it hoped they could come up