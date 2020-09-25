On Aug. 26, the Ministry of Culture announced the nomination of original Taiwanese travel show Follow Alana for “Best lifestyle program host” at the 55th Golden Bell Awards.
The award ceremony for this year’s Golden Bell Awards takes place tomorrow at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.
It is the second time that the show’s host, Alana Cheng (鄭雅文), who is hard of hearing, has been nominated for a prestigious Golden Bell award.
Photo courtesy of Aurora Digital Media
Made locally by a Taiwanese production team and fronted by its Taiwanese-American host, the in-depth travel show has already been honored with 10 international awards, including the Asia Television Awards and the Telly Awards — the Oscars of the video and television world.
After receiving such a positive response internationally, the show’s team is hopeful it will finally be recognized in Taiwan with a Golden Bell for its travel special on Switzerland.
Alana, who was born profoundly deaf, decided to push herself by pursuing a career in front of the camera.
However, it was not just about challenging herself, Alana also wanted to make a travel show that would bring to a Taiwanese audience different ideas and ways of thinking from all four corners of the world.
Alana says another reason she wanted to host the program was so that she could share her life story with as many people as possible and provide encouragement to children born with profound deafness to follow their dreams.
During the episode, Follow Alana in Switzerland Alana tries hang-gliding for the first time and captures a bird’s eye view of Switzerland, showcasing the majesty of the Swiss landscape from a unique perspective.
Alana also visits one of Switzerland’s famous watchmakers, samples some outstanding Swiss cheese and goes hiking with a Saint Bernard dog.
The host’s intrepid spirit is on full display when she takes a ride on the Glacier Express train, which takes her deep into an icy wonderland and right up to the foothills of Mount Matterhorn in the Alps.
Due to travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alana has had to postpone producing the next season of the travel show.
However, on learning of the nomination, Alana said she felt extremely humbled and immediately began to reminisce of her time filming in picturesque Switzerland and all of the stimulating outdoor activities.
The TV host says that she really misses traveling, but the nomination for a Golden Bell has reinvigorated her desire to continue exploring the world and says she cannot wait to create more heart-warming content for her fans.
Follow Alana airs on Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) every Friday at 11pm and repeats every Saturday at 11am.
Readers can also follow Alana via her Facebook page (www.facebook.com/followalana) as well as on YouTube and Instagram.
FATAL FIRE: The health department is trying to contact the inspector who visited the site of the illegal nursing home to ask why they did not advise follow-up checks The Taipei City Government yesterday said that a health department inspector last year had visited the site of a long-term care facility in Neihu District (內湖) after receiving a report questioning its status. A fire broke out at the facility on Tuesday afternoon, killing three people. The Taipei Fire Department said that it received a report about a fire on the first floor of a four-story residential building on Kangning Road Sec. 1 at 2:38pm on Tuesday, firefighters arrived at 2:43pm and the fire was put out by 3:07pm. The firefighters found three men in beds and rushed them to hospital for
Taipei City Councilor Wang Hao (王浩) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday called for security improvements to the MRT, as fare evasion has increased more than 13-fold on the metropolitan railway system over the past five years. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has spoken out against fare evasion and other contraventions of MRT regulations, but since he took office in 2015 the number of contraventions has more than doubled, Wang said, adding that there were 537 cases in 2015 compared with 959 last year. A video was posted to YouTube in June showing people how to evade paying a fare,
FEELING MISUNDERSTOOD: Media speculation has fueled confusion about the KMT’s reasons for skipping a Chinese forum and delaying an AIT meeting, party sources said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Sunday said that it is not seeking to improve relations with the US or China at the expense of the other, and that its relations with the countries would be topic-based. The party has faced questions over its foreign policy after it on Monday last week announced its withdrawal from the annual Straits Forum and delayed planned talks with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The party has also taken a tough stance on the importation of US meat containing ractopamine, while also lambasting China for increasing its military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. Following
Yuchi Township (魚池) fishers have appealed to the Nantou County Government for help in dealing with an invasive fish species in Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), where it has devastated the local ecosystem. Fishers at Sun Moon Lake have been using electrofishing in an attempt to eliminate the giant snakehead fish — found in Africa and Southeast Asia — but they have struggled to keep up with the growing population of the species, which breeds during September and October, the county government said on Monday. The county has contacted researchers at National Tsing Hua University, saying it hoped they could come up