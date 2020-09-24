Czech firm to sell ‘I am Taiwanese’ T-shirts in Taiwan

CNA, with staff writer





Taiwanese can preorder T-shirts bearing the words wo shi Taiwan ren (“I am Taiwanese”) designed and produced by a Czech company through a local e-commerce platform, the manufacturer said yesterday.

People can order the T-shirts, priced at NT$290, via Shopee.tw, politikunatriku.cz told the Central News Agency (CNA) in an e-mail.

The company specializes in selling T-shirts bearing political messages.

It said it has received many inquiries from people in Taiwan since the T-shirts went on sale on its Web site early this month following a visit to Taiwan by a Czech delegation headed by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil.

The phrase on the T-shirt, printed in pinyin and Czech, is from a speech Vystrcil delivered at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Sept. 1, in which he said “I am Taiwanese” in Mandarin.

The company, which has said it was surprised by the interest for the T-shirts from around the world, earlier this month said that it was seeking a Taiwanese partner to deliver them in the nation.

It decided to have the Taiwanese agent of a Czech mountain-climbing gear vendor handle the business in Taiwan and work with the Shopee platform, it told the CNA.