The National Sports Training Center would refrain from using US pork as an ingredient in meals served to athletes, as ractopamine is listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a banned substance, Sports Administration Director-General Chang Shao-hsi (張少熙) has said.
The center serves as the training base for the nation’s top athletes scheduled to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.
Chang said in an interview with the Central News Agency that allowing the importation of US pork containing ractopamine is a national policy, but athletes are a special group of people.
Photo: CNA
“We would make sure that the athletes need not have to worry about whether what they eat in the center could get them in trouble. My job is to make sure that all the cattle in the bullpen are well taken care of,” Chang said during the interview.
The center would also conduct daily, weekly and monthly inspections of the food served at the center, so that the athletes can be assured of the safety of the food they consume, Chang said.
The center would also reinforce athletes’ education on how they should eat when they are not in the center, he added.
“The center would protect them from consuming pork containing ractopamine residue, but it would not be able to protect them when they are outside, where they could consume meatballs and steamed buns with pork from questionable sources,” he said.
The center can only ask the athletes to be responsible for what they eat and that they should ascertain the source of the food before they consume it, Chang added.
During a visit to the center last week, he instructed the center to recruit experts to identify meat products containing ractopamine residue and determine how long the residue can remain in the human body, Chang said.
FEELING MISUNDERSTOOD: Media speculation has fueled confusion about the KMT’s reasons for skipping a Chinese forum and delaying an AIT meeting, party sources said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Sunday said that it is not seeking to improve relations with the US or China at the expense of the other, and that its relations with the countries would be topic-based. The party has faced questions over its foreign policy after it on Monday last week announced its withdrawal from the annual Straits Forum and delayed planned talks with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The party has also taken a tough stance on the importation of US meat containing ractopamine, while also lambasting China for increasing its military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. Following
Taipei City Councilor Wang Hao (王浩) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday called for security improvements to the MRT, as fare evasion has increased more than 13-fold on the metropolitan railway system over the past five years. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has spoken out against fare evasion and other contraventions of MRT regulations, but since he took office in 2015 the number of contraventions has more than doubled, Wang said, adding that there were 537 cases in 2015 compared with 959 last year. A video was posted to YouTube in June showing people how to evade paying a fare,
CONTROVERSY: NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang said an outcry over overseas Taiwanese not paying premiums, but having coverage, is pushing rule amendments Rules changes are being considered that would force Taiwanese who permanently live abroad to pay National Health Insurance (NHI) premiums for the period they were overseas before they can re-enroll in the system, National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) yesterday said. The case of a married Taiwanese couple who lived in the US for about 30 years, but returned to Taiwan in April and tested positive for COVID-19 has again sparked public debate over why Taiwanese living abroad are allowed to use NHI resources, — although the couple’s expenses were not covered by the NHI. An often cited example
AN EXAMPLE: After attending a memorial service for Lee Teng-hui, Mori said the former president’s career reflected the importance of peace and democracy Using military force to resolve conflict is no longer workable in this new era, which requires peaceful discussion, former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori said yesterday before leaving Taipei. Mori made the remarks at a news conference in front of the EVA Sky Jet Center at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), after leading a delegation to attend the official memorial service for former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水). This was Mori’s second trip to mourn Lee; his last was on Aug. 9. Although he walked with a crutch, Mori, 83, chose to stand right in front of