The Taipei City Government yesterday said that a health department inspector last year had visited the site of a long-term care facility in Neihu District (內湖) after receiving a report questioning its status. A fire broke out at the facility on Tuesday afternoon, killing three people.
The Taipei Fire Department said that it received a report about a fire on the first floor of a four-story residential building on Kangning Road Sec. 1 at 2:38pm on Tuesday, firefighters arrived at 2:43pm and the fire was put out by 3:07pm.
The firefighters found three men in beds and rushed them to hospital for emergency treatment. Two of the men died on Tuesday and the third man died yesterday morning.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
The city’s departments of social welfare and health issued a joint news release late on Tuesday evening, saying that the long-term care facility was operated by a woman surnamed Ting (丁) and that it was not legally registered.
The three victims — aged 59, 69 and 70 — were physically disabled residents.
Ting, who was not in the house when the fire broke out, was taken by police for questioning on Tuesday evening.
Ting allegedly breached the Long-Term Care Services Act (長期照顧服務法) by operating an unregistered facility, as well as the Senior Citizens Welfare Act (老人福利法) for leaving elderly people who do not have the ability to care for themselves in an environment that is prone to danger or injuries.
Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) yesterday said that the warden of Ziyun Borough (紫雲), where the house is located, had called the city government’s 1999 hotline in August and September last year to ask if it was a legal facility.
A health department inspector, accompanied by the borough warden and police, went to the reported address on Sept. 17 last year.
The property was locked and when no one responded to their call and there did not appear to be any imminent danger, it was decided that police would continue to monitor the place for any suspected illegal behavior, Huang said.
The warden did not further report the facility as there were no complaints about the facility causing a disturbance to the community, and the health inspector did not mark the case for follow-up checks, she said.
“The person at fault is the one who broke the law,” Huang said, adding that although the inspection on the reported case was not effective, they should not be severely criticized.
The health department is trying to contact the investigator, who was a contracted personnel, to clarify why there was no follow-up on the case.
Additional reporting by CNA
FEELING MISUNDERSTOOD: Media speculation has fueled confusion about the KMT’s reasons for skipping a Chinese forum and delaying an AIT meeting, party sources said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Sunday said that it is not seeking to improve relations with the US or China at the expense of the other, and that its relations with the countries would be topic-based. The party has faced questions over its foreign policy after it on Monday last week announced its withdrawal from the annual Straits Forum and delayed planned talks with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The party has also taken a tough stance on the importation of US meat containing ractopamine, while also lambasting China for increasing its military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. Following
Taipei City Councilor Wang Hao (王浩) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday called for security improvements to the MRT, as fare evasion has increased more than 13-fold on the metropolitan railway system over the past five years. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has spoken out against fare evasion and other contraventions of MRT regulations, but since he took office in 2015 the number of contraventions has more than doubled, Wang said, adding that there were 537 cases in 2015 compared with 959 last year. A video was posted to YouTube in June showing people how to evade paying a fare,
CONTROVERSY: NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang said an outcry over overseas Taiwanese not paying premiums, but having coverage, is pushing rule amendments Rules changes are being considered that would force Taiwanese who permanently live abroad to pay National Health Insurance (NHI) premiums for the period they were overseas before they can re-enroll in the system, National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) yesterday said. The case of a married Taiwanese couple who lived in the US for about 30 years, but returned to Taiwan in April and tested positive for COVID-19 has again sparked public debate over why Taiwanese living abroad are allowed to use NHI resources, — although the couple’s expenses were not covered by the NHI. An often cited example
AN EXAMPLE: After attending a memorial service for Lee Teng-hui, Mori said the former president’s career reflected the importance of peace and democracy Using military force to resolve conflict is no longer workable in this new era, which requires peaceful discussion, former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori said yesterday before leaving Taipei. Mori made the remarks at a news conference in front of the EVA Sky Jet Center at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), after leading a delegation to attend the official memorial service for former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水). This was Mori’s second trip to mourn Lee; his last was on Aug. 9. Although he walked with a crutch, Mori, 83, chose to stand right in front of