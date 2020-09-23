The Lobbying Act (遊說法) is poorly designed and it does not deter people from engaging in corruption, a Ministry of the Interior official said on Monday, citing the record of zero fines being issued for breaches of the act since its establishment in 2007.
“Only law-abiding people comply with the act, not those with ill intentions,” said the official, who declined to be named.
The official made the remarks after four legislators and a former legislator were on Monday charged by Taipei prosecutors for taking bribes from former Pacific Distribution Investment Co chairman Lee Heng-lung (李恆隆).
Lee paid secret visits to the legislators without registering with the authorities as required by the act, the official said, adding that most other interest groups act in the same manner.
In the 13 years since the passage of the law, only 427 cases of lobbying government officials have been registered, the official said.
Of those 427, about 75 percent, or 320, took place at the Legislative Yuan, followed by the Ministry of the Interior (25), the Executive Yuan (11), the Presidential Office (10) and the Ministry of National Defense (5), the official said.
The number of cases that were rejected following their registration was 24, the official added.
When members of the public or private companies contact lawmakers to express a desire to amend the law it constitutes lobbying, but legislators usually treat such cases as “complaints,” the official said.
The act states that within seven days of lobbying taking place, the lobbied official is required to report the information and any materials received. Offenders are subject to a fine of between NT$100,000 and NT$500,000.
Although one fine had been handed out, the lobbied official filed an administrative appeal with the Executive Yuan, which overturned the fine, the official said.
The Ministry of the Interior is to invite experts to meetings to discuss how the act can be improved, the official said.
Control Yuan member Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳) said that the registration system under the act has no substantial effect and that she and fellow Control Yuan member Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲) would investigate why the act was passed with such flaws.
The system whereby officials are required to declare information about their private property would also be investigated, Shih said.
Businesses worry about their lobbying being exposed, especially those owned by family members of legislators, so it is natural that they skip the registration process and lobby lawmakers in secret, a legislator said on condition of anonymity.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
FEELING MISUNDERSTOOD: Media speculation has fueled confusion about the KMT’s reasons for skipping a Chinese forum and delaying an AIT meeting, party sources said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Sunday said that it is not seeking to improve relations with the US or China at the expense of the other, and that its relations with the countries would be topic-based. The party has faced questions over its foreign policy after it on Monday last week announced its withdrawal from the annual Straits Forum and delayed planned talks with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The party has also taken a tough stance on the importation of US meat containing ractopamine, while also lambasting China for increasing its military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. Following
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among